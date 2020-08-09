The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Tel Aviv to open 'sail-in' floating theater in Hayarkon Park boating lake

The move follows the reopening of the city's legendary drive-in theater, and will be held in accordance with the Health Ministry's 'Purple Ribbon' standards.

By AARON REICH  
AUGUST 9, 2020 17:42
An illustrative image of a 'sail-in' floating cinema at Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park. (photo credit: COURTESY OF TEL AVIV-YAFO MUNICIPALITY)
An illustrative image of a 'sail-in' floating cinema at Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF TEL AVIV-YAFO MUNICIPALITY)
The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality announced on Sunday the launch of a sail-in floating cinema at the boating lake at Hayarkon Park.
Operating from August 22-28 in partnership with the Tel Aviv Cinematheque, the event is open-air and will abide by Health Ministry regulations. In total, up to 70 boats will be available to moviegoers of all ages, floating in the lake while maintaining social distance of two meters at all times. A large screen will be placed in front of the boats for all to see.
The details of the event have been cleared by the Health Ministry, and will meet "Purple Ribbon" health standards.
Details regarding movie times, listings and ticket sales will be available later this week, but eight screenings will be exclusively available to DigiTel Resident Card holders, the municipality stated.
The move is one of many municipal initiatives launched to help support the city's culture and entertainment industries, which have suffered significantly from the coronavirus pandemic. These initiatives include outdoor performances, online and open-air events, musical performances on the roof of the Eretz Israel Museum, outdoor guided tours and the reopening of the city's legendary drive-in theater.
"The coronavirus crisis poses new challenges for Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality, including bringing cultural life to a halt in the city," Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said in a statement.
"During recent months, we have been constantly examining ways of providing assistance. The initiative to screen movies at Hayarkon Park's boating lake is another creative way to spend the hot August days, in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines."


