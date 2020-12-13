The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

The 34th Israel Film Festival in LA goes online amid COVID-19

This year the board of directors of the Israel Film Festival has selected Meir Fenigstein, the festival’s founder and executive director, to receive the 2020 IFF Lifetime Achievement Award.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 20:26
AMOS GITAI’S ‘Laila in Haifa.’ (photo credit: Courtesy)
AMOS GITAI’S ‘Laila in Haifa.’
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The 34th Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles, the largest showcase for Israeli cinema in North America, will be presented exclusively online this year through December 27 and will be available for Southern California residents.  
The opening night Film on Sunday was Asia, winner of nine Ophir Awards including Best Film, Best Director for Ruthy Pribar, and Best Supporting Actress for Shira Haas, who also won the Best Actress Award for Asia at the Tribeca Film Festival and was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in Netflix’s Unorthodox. Asia, which tells the story of an unconventional mother-daughter relationship in extraordinary circumstances, is Israel’s official selection to be considered for an Academy Award nomination in the Best International Feature category.
This year the board of directors of the Israel Film Festival has selected Meir Fenigstein, the festival’s founder and executive director, to receive the 2020 IFF Lifetime Achievement Award. Best known in Israel as a member of the legendary band called Kaveret, who went by the nickname Poogy, Fenigstein is being recognized for his commitment to bringing Israeli cinema to audiences around the world.
To coincide with Fenigstein’s honor and his 70th birthday, the festival will present the Kaveret/Poogy reunion concert film, shot in 2013 at two sold-out performances in Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park with more than 100,000 concert goers, as the opening-night film.
This year’s festival edition will allow audiences to discover the very best of new Israeli cinema and rediscover old gems, including award-winning features, documentaries, past Ophir Award winners and also to watch Q&As with leading filmmakers and actors.
Sublet, directed and co-written by Eytan Fox, will have the Festival Centerpiece position. This is Fox’s first English-language feature-length film, starring John Benjamin Hickey (The Good Wife) and Israeli actor Niv Nissim, and it tells the story of a grieving American journalist who comes to Tel Aviv and forms a bond with the young man who guides him through the city. I worked as script editor on the film and I interviewed Fox for a conversation that will be presented following the film.
Laila in Haifa, Amos Gitai’s latest feature film, which premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in the Official Competition, will close the festival with a screening followed by a Q&A with Gitai, hosted by Richard Peña, former program director of the Film Society of Lincoln Center in New York.
The festival will also honor beloved actor, producer and director Yehuda Barkan, who passed away in October at age 75 from complications of the COVID-19 virus, with a screening of his last acting role in Love in Suspenders, a romantic comedy. Barkan was a favorite in classic Israeli comedy films and a master of practical jokes whose penchant for prank calls helped establish his career 55 years ago.
To purchase tickets for all online screenings and Q&As visit www.israelfilmfestival.com


Tags cinema film film festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by