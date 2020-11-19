The Jerusalem Jazz Globus Festival returns

After 15 years of musical derring-do, it seems it takes more than a global pandemic to stop the Jazz Globus Festival in its melodious tracks. The event, which has become something of a Jerusalem institution, takes place for the 16th time on November 22-26; although, like almost every cultural event these days, the organizers will rely on Internet-based technology to get the vibes across to the audiences.

A spokesperson for the Jerusalem Municipality, which perennially sponsors the festival, noted that Jazz Globus normally takes place at the downtown Harmony hall, but that this time the shows will be broadcast via YouTube.

The program takes in 10 acts, and offers a salute to one of the founders of modern jazz, late saxophonist Charlie Parker. Many of the shows will devote the lion’s share of their bandstand time to the work of the legendary reedman. The festival’s founder and still-serving artistic director, internationally renowned Lithuanian-born Israeli multi-instrumentalist Slava Ganelin, has lined up a varied roster of artists, and approaches to the base discipline.

The better known performers include Brazilian-born guitarist Marcelo Nami, Argentinian pianist Gabriel Palatchi, bassists Ehud Ettun and Tal Gamlieli, saxophonists Yuval Cohen and Albert Beger, trumpeter Gregory Rivkin and drummer Haim Peskoff. And there are also some slots on the roster for some newcomers to the local scene, including vocalist Hassid Lidan, flutist Lena Folk, pianist Stanislav Chumakov and drummer and percussionist Vladimir (Big) Glushko.

Virtual presentation means notwithstanding the festival promises to provide jazz fans of all kinds of stripes some quality musical fare, taking in classical-leaning material, Latin jazz, bebop and even klezmer, as well as sounds and rhythms of a less fettered nature.

For more information and access to the shows, beginning on November 22:

