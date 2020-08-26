The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

‘The West Wing’ cast to reunite for special

The special is expected to be released before the November US presidential elections.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 26, 2020 22:50
Rob Lowe (left), Allison Janney and Martin Sheen in ‘The West Wing.’ (photo credit: WARNER BROS. TELEVISION)
Rob Lowe (left), Allison Janney and Martin Sheen in ‘The West Wing.’
(photo credit: WARNER BROS. TELEVISION)
If you’re nostalgic for a US president who is intellectual, idealistic and a Nobel Prize-winning economist – in short, if you’re missing President Josiah Bartlet, the fictional US head of state on The West Wing – you’ll welcome the series upcoming return to the small screen.
HBO Max announced on Tuesday that West Wing creator/executive producer Aaron Sorkin and executive producer Thomas Schlamme, both of whom are Jewish, will team up with the original cast of the series to create a special episode to benefit When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, which was founded to increase participation in every election in America.
The episode will be a theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season. The West Wing, which ran from 1999-2006, stars Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen, who will reprise their roles from the episode. Excitement is running high over the reunion and Entertainment Weekly featured a cover story on the cast this week.
“Hartsfield’s Landing” is a fan-favorite episode, featuring the White House staff waiting anxiously to discover the winner of the first US town to count its presidential primary votes, while President Bartlet (Sheen) plays Toby (Schiff) in chess and Charlie (Hill) and C.J. (Janney) pull a series of pranks on each other.
Sorkin said: “Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election.”
This theatrical reading format fits right in with Sorkin’s theatrical background, since he started as a playwright and recently won acclaim for his Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel, To Kill a Mockingbird.
No date has yet been released for the special, but reportedly it will air in the fall, before the upcoming presidential election.


Tags television United States presidential election US politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by