Third age women dance in Suzanne Dellal Center to bring back culture

Following the closing of cultural life because of coronavirus in Israel, a group of third age women held a demonstration calling for "Giving them back the culture," to bring back to work art and culture in Israel.

They recalled that the culture life closure was especially difficult for women in the third age as it is especially at this age that culture is "a balm for spirit and soul", but most of all, that they are the range of people that suffered from social loneliness the most in this period.

Last Friday, in the early morning hours, about fifty women arrived and started dancing at a safe distance and with masks in the Suzanne Dellal Center in Tel Aviv - the official stronghold of the dance world in Israel.



The women wore shirts on which it was written both their name and their age on the front, and the slogan "Give us back the culture!" on the back.

All of them are women who started dancing at an older age and have been participating for several years in workshops in movement and performing arts for older women.





