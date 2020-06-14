Thousands of Israelis visit the Tel Aviv Art Museum following reopening

The Tel Aviv Museum of Art has reopened its gates to long lines and thousands of visitors months after it was forced to close as a part of Israel's measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The museum closed one day after launching a new exhibition called Jeff Koons: Absolute Value, which sparked a lot of interest, likely causing the long lines, according to the museum. In the first week it reopened, more than 8,000 people visited the museum, which can hold up to 1,000 people in total.Saturday had the highest number of visitors with 3,000 ticket purchases, causing the museum to stop ticket sales in the afternoon out of concern of overcrowding. "I'm excited and glad the museum is reopening," said Tania Coen-Uzzielli, CEO of Tel Aviv Museum of Art. "The number of visitors show is how important the reopening was, and how much the Israeli crowd craves to go out for a culture-filled hang out and experiencing great art."