The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

TV highlights of the week: Ending, Middle and a first

The first three seasons of The Good Fight, the topical and very enjoyable Good Wife spinoff, will be available on Hot 3 starting September 15 on Sundays through Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.

By HANNAH BROWN  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 14:15
The Middleman (photo credit: COURTESY OF CELLCOM TV)
The Middleman
(photo credit: COURTESY OF CELLCOM TV)
Netflix’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things is the latest movie by Charlie Kaufman, whose work you may remember fondly from Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Adaptation (he was the screenwriter on these), and less fondly from his mind-numbingly complex and pretentious Synecdoche, New York, which he also directed.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things highlights everything both pleasurable and infuriating about Kaufman’s work. It’s brilliant, intricate, weird and occasionally quite wonderful, but at other times it will make you want to rant about any number of points.
For example, the heroine (Jessie Buckley) keeps getting called different names. As she heads off on a snowy car ride with her boyfriend, Jake (Jesse Plemons of Friday Night Lights), to visit his parents and she muses about ending things (her whole life, their relationship and some other stuff, not necessarily in that order), why does her coat suddenly change from blue to pink when she gets out of the car? Why does Jake show her the creepy barn and tell gruesome stories about how animals have died there, and why does he go ballistic when his dotty mother (Toni Collette, who is going to have the best career playing nutty old ladies in a few years) who suffers from any number of weird illnesses, mispronounces the name of a game?
I think I understood why the ages of Jake’s parents kept changing whenever they left the room, that it was meant to show that even though Jake is a young man, he still sees them as they were when he was a child and imagines how they will be when they are extremely old.
The story gets wilder and less linear as it goes along and includes many references to the musical Oklahoma as well as several intellectual discussions, some with texts that are quoted directly from writers and are not credited, like a recitation of the late New Yorker movie critic Pauline Kael’s review of A Woman Under the Influence.
There’s a lot of speculation on the Internet over what the ending means, but it’s not much more complicated than the rest of this bizarre and unsettling but strangely gripping movie.
The Middleman, a new series with a similar off-beat tone that is premiering on Cellcom on September 17, is a French-Israeli hybrid. It’s set in Paris and the dialogue is in French, but it was created by the Israeli couple Shira Geffen and Etgar Keret (who has a role in it). It tells the story of a homeless real-estate agent, Olivier (Mathieu Amalric), who sleeps in a fancy apartment he is trying to sell and thinks briefly that his life will be transformed when his mother dies and leaves him an apartment building. But it turns out to be a crumbling, hazardous money pit with just one tenant, a tough old friend of his mother’s who won’t leave. It takes a surreal and then supernatural turn and a key figure in its plot is a goldfish, none of which will surprise anyone familiar with Keret’s fiction.
Ramy, the first US sitcom with a Muslim protagonist, starts airing on Yes Comedy at 10 p.m. starting on September 12 and on Yes VOD. It stars Ramy Youssef, who won a Golden Globe for his performance in this semi-autobiographical role in this series about a young man in an enclave of Egyptian immigrants in Jersey City.
Based on the first two episodes released, it’s quite funny and shows that this character – the hipster who can’t quite break away from his family’s traditions – is pretty similar no matter what the exact ethnic background is. Israeli-Arab actress Hiam Abbass, who plays Marcia on Succession, is the standout as his unflappable, bossy mother, and she makes this character into much more than a stereotype.
The first three seasons of The Good Fight, the topical and very enjoyable Good Wife spinoff, will be available on Hot 3 starting September 15 on Sundays through Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. and Hot VOD and Next TV. It’s the perfect show to watch in the run-up to the US elections.


Tags Israel culture television
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should meet with Biden during his trip to the US By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Israel's eyes - How the drone went from a toy to the IDF's greatest tool By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020
5 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by