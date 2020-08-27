The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Vertigo Dance Company presents 'Shape on Us'

'Shape on Us' is not just a dance piece, it is a breathtaking lesson in listening, sharing and connection.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI  
AUGUST 27, 2020 16:17
'Shape on Us' (photo credit: YOEL LEVI)
'Shape on Us'
(photo credit: YOEL LEVI)
Next month, as part of the annual Israel Festival, the Vertigo Dance Company will present a new work by Sharon Fridman entitled “Shape on Us.” The work is not just a choreography, but the product of an ongoing engagement of Vertigo Dance Company with the disability community.
In 2000, Adam Benjamin led a series of contact improvisation workshops in which classes were integrated with able- and disable-bodied dancers. It was in these workshops that Tali Wertheim, sister of Vertigo’s artistic director Noa Wertheim, and Hai Cohen met. They began to explore the potential of the practice Benjamin had proposed further, traveling to other countries and holding their own workshops. Occasionally, these meetings led to performances, however the practice continued to develop in the studio.
The first production, Power of Balance, became its own branch of the company. Housed in the ecological village in Netiv Halamed Hey, Power of Balance continues to engage with communities throughout Israel and further afield.  For many years, Power of Balance and Vertigo Dance Company worked in parallel. The main troupe of Vertigo’s, whose cast is comprised of able-bodied dancers, created new works and performed them. Now, the company is placing Power of Balance in the forefront.
They called upon Fridman, former company member and renowned choreographer, to create a new work for Power of Balance. Having grown up with a disabled mother, Fridman is acutely aware of the importance of balance. In his childhood home, movement was used as a means to tackle daily physical challenges; moving from chair to chair, rising from the floor and completing simple household tasks.
Perhaps it was due to his respect for movement that Fridman found himself dancing. In his choreographies, the dancers appear to fly. Fridman’s expertise in contact and partnering elevate his works to almost superhuman levels. He employs great speed, striking softness and force to weld together his dances.
From Israel, where we also worked with Ido Tadmor and the Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, Fridman relocated to Spain. His works have been seen extensively abroad and he has been commissioned to create choreographies for a long list of companies. Last year, he presented work as part of the Tel Aviv Dance Festival at the Suzanne Dellal Center.
In the creative process that led up to “Shape on Us,” Fridman spent a great deal of time learning his cast members, studying their movement and allowing for them to connect with one another. There was no divide between able and disable-bodied participants. Everyone worked together to define a new movement language, shared by all. The result is not just a dance piece, it is a breathtaking lesson in listening, sharing and connection.
Shape on Us will be performed at the Israel Festival on September 8 and 9 and at the Suzanne Dellal Center on September 16 and 17. For more information, visit www.vertigo.org.il.


Tags Israel culture dance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by