Viewers to learn how to say Fauda in Farsi

This is the first time that the Israeli show, Fauda, will be broadcast in Farsi.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 21, 2021 16:57
Fauda is to be broadcast in Farsi (photo credit: COURTESY/YES/MANOTO)
Fauda is to be broadcast in Farsi
(photo credit: COURTESY/YES/MANOTO)
Millions of viewers around the world enjoy the Israeli series, Fauda, about an Israeli counterterrorism unit and its foes, dubbed into dozens of languages. But now, for the first time, it will be broadcast in a history-making version dubbed and translated into Farsi, the first time it has been broadcast legally to Farsi-speaking audiences.

The Farsi version debuted on July 21 on Manoto TV, available by satellite throughout the Middle East, Europe and North Africa via its London headquarters. Manoto TV is one of the most-watched platforms for Farsi audiences and reaches more than 25 million viewers. Its programs include news, current affairs, variety shows, feature films and series.

All three seasons of Fauda will air on Manoto. The series, the title of which is the Arabic word for “chaos,” is produced and broadcast on yes TV in Israel and streams on Netflix in 190 countries – and despite the global reach, it was not available to Farsi-speaking viewers — until now.

Avi Issacharoff, co-creator of Fauda, said, "We are very proud and happy that Fauda is available on Manoto TV. This will allow Farsi viewers to watch our series for the first time and see this conflict from additional angles. We hope this is the first step in bringing the two peoples closer.”

The series has been praised for the balance of its depiction of multilayered characters on both sides. It stars Lior Raz as the bold leader of the unit who often finds himself personally drawn to the Arab characters he pursues and at odds with the Israeli higher-ups whom he serves. Other popular actors who have appeared on the series include Tomer Capon, Tsahi Halevi, Amir Khoury, Ala Dakka, Laëtitia Eïdo, Idan Amedi and many others top Israeli stars. He and Issacharoff created the Netflix English-language series, Hit & Run, a revenge thriller that will be released on August 6.

The highly anticipated fourth season of Fauda is currently in pre-production, and is set to start filming in the next few months. It is scheduled to air in early 2022. 


