The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Vocalist Noya Sol performs at the online International Blues Day event

Listening to Noya Sol, even after just a couple of bars into whichever number she is singing, conveys irrefutably that she is a roots die-hard.

By BARRY DAVIS  
JULY 29, 2020 16:37
Noya Sol and Moti Dror (photo credit: MOTI WAXMAN)
Noya Sol and Moti Dror
(photo credit: MOTI WAXMAN)
Opinions about what the real blues deal is tend to be divided. That applies to all sorts of aspects of the multilayered genre. Some adhere tenaciously to the roots side of the tracks, and swear that if it ain’t acoustic and reeking of the Deep South then it just isn’t blues. Then again, there is a powerful lobby for the northern electric take, which largely dates back to Chicago when some of the stalwarts of the source sounds of the south migrated to the Windy City in the early 1940s, in search of a less racist milieu in which to live and work.
Listening to Noya Sol, even after just a couple of bars into whichever number she is singing, conveys irrefutably that she is a roots die-hard. The 28-year-old Israeli vocalist is in the lineup of the forthcoming one day local edition of the International Blues Day event, an online novel coronavirus guideline-compatible version of which will take place under the steady curatorial hand of Yamit Hagar tomorrow (August 1). The roster features some of our own top bluesmen and blueswomen, such as Yaron Ben-Ami, Uri Ramirez, Avital Tamir and Ofir Ventura, and some leading lights from overseas, including American guitarist-vocalists Sean Apple, Jontavious Willis, Lucious Spiller and Meredith Axelrod.
The “what you see is what you get” tenet is definitely not applicable to Sol. Your first visual impression – should you consider her musical expression tendencies – would probably place her in the pop-rock category with, possibly, some indie leanings in there. But close your eyes and open your ears and you might find yourself cast back to the Deep South in the earlier parts of the 20th century. There appears to be an old soul in that young body.
As far as Sol is concerned it all – everything – begins from the blues.  “Sister Rosetta Tharpe – I sing songs of hers from between 1915 and 1920, before the electric guitar was invented. She sings a song called Didn’t It Rain,” Sol notes. Here, she will perform alongside guitarist Moti Dror.
Sol adds that Tharpe – one of the giants of early blues and gospel – recorded an acoustic version of the aforementioned number and thereafter recorded a second reading in the 1940s when she accompanied herself on electric guitar. “She didn’t know, at the time, she was starting off this whole thing called rock and roll. She did another version in England, that was pure rock and roll. She didn’t know she was sparking rock and roll.” The latter performance had Tharpe singing and playing on a train station platform not far from Manchester which, considering the titular precipitation, and the northwest of England’s reputation for wet weather conditions, wasn’t a bad choice.
It is the work of the likes of Tharpe, and fabled blues-jazz singer Bessie Smith, who performed and recorded across the US between 1913 and her untimely death in 1937, that tugged on Sol’s heartstrings and drew her to acoustic early blues and gospel-seasoned material. “My mother had lots of cassettes with this music, and I listened to it,” Sol recalls. “It really grabbed me.”
Before long she began putting her newfound musical love where her mouth was, and was taken under the highly experienced wing of veteran blues guitarist Shlomo Ariel. “Shlomo taught me so much,” she says. “We performed together a lot before the pandemic. I really miss him.”
Sol also honed her burgeoning musical skills during a two-year sojourn in London where she learned about record production, in addition to upgrading her vocal delivery. She also befriended a bunch of black women who drew her into the world of gospel. “They said I should go with them to church,” Sol explains. “But I told them I can’t go because I am Jewish.” Sol eventually relented and was duly introduced to the heady vibes of gospel music performed in its natural setting. “I am Jewish but I believe that god exists anywhere where people pray to him. Ever since then I have gospel in my veins.”
That should be evident in Sol’s online slot tomorrow, and she is about to put out her debut recording, A Different Prayer, with 8 cover versions – including Hebrew numbers – and a couple of originals. “I was sent to represent Israel in a blues competition in Memphis in 2018,” says Sol. “I sang there, in New Orleans, and I earned the respect of the people there for my music. That is a huge compliment.”
For tickets and more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/311165340293448/


Tags Israel music Blues
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by