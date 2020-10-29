The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

War, women and Borat: What's new to watch during the coronavirus pandemic

A number of new offerings have been made available on TV, VOD and streaming services.

By HANNAH BROWN  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 21:17
HUGH GRANT and Nicole Kidman in ‘The Undoing.’ (photo credit: YES/HOME BOX OFFICE)
HUGH GRANT and Nicole Kidman in ‘The Undoing.’
(photo credit: YES/HOME BOX OFFICE)
As the months of the pandemic have turned into more than half a year, television networks and streaming services are fighting for captive audiences with more unusual and more interesting fare, some of which would have been in movie theaters were it not for the virus.
That’s certainly the case with Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which is available in Israel on Amazon Prime. Yes, it’s in incredibly bad taste, and if some of it doesn’t offend you, you’re probably a robot. But most of it is really funny and outrageous and – no spoilers – it offers an interesting explanation of the origins of the coronavirus.
Closer to home, KAN 11 is offering Valley of Tears, an epic miniseries – the most expensive ever produced for Israeli television – about the Yom Kippur War, particularly the fighting on the Golan Heights where Israeli forces were outnumbered by Syrians. Episodes are available for free on the KAN website, and new episodes are broadcast on Mondays at 9:15 p.m.
Viewing is recommended for audiences 14 and older, and this is one time you should listen to their recommendation, because this gripping series shows the violence of war very graphically. The series has stirred discussion of the war throughout Israel and has reportedly caused some veterans of the war to seek treatment for PTSD. But for all of its realism, it’s a drama and each episode leaves the audience in suspense.
Netflix recently released The Trial of the Chicago 7 and HBO has also gone back to late-20th century history for Mrs. America, a series that will run on Yes VOD beginning November 1 and Yes Drama starting November 8. It is about the unexpected backlash against the Equal Rights Amendment led by conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in the ‘70s. Schlafly was painted as a kind of grotesque Stepford Wife-like puppet of the patriarchy at the time, but she is portrayed here by Cate Blanchett as a complex woman who fought a great deal of sexism herself.
As the series tells it, she loved her work as an adviser on nuclear policy to the defense establishment in Washington, but found herself pushed more and more into speaking about women’s issues. It is a reminder that no one is all one thing. On the other side of the spectrum, the series focuses on the feminists who pushed for ratification of the ERA, including Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba, who played Suzanne on Orange is the New Black) and Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale, who was one of the handlers on The Americans). Even if you think you know everything there is about this period the series will surprise you.
One heavily promoted series that won’t surprise you is The Undoing, another HBO series that is currently running on Hot, Yes and Cellcom. A psychological thriller, in some ways it plays like retread of Big Little Lies. Supposedly, it’s the story of the dilemma faced by a New York woman, Grace (Nicole Kidman), a psychologist who supposedly has it all, after a tragedy forces her to reevaluate everything she ever knew about her husband, a pediatric oncologist, played by Hugh Grant doing his best to keep a straight face.
Everything has been heightened from the novel on which it is based, You Should Have Known, and the characters are super-rich and privileged. The drama is pedestrian at best, but what may draw you in is the incredible real-estate porn (huge apartments filled with great art, overlooking Central Park), designer clothes and fabulous hair. If the premise itself intrigues you, read the book by Jean Hanff Korelitz, which goes much deeper.
As I watched the Netflix remake of the Alfred Hitchcock classic Rebecca, I tried to imagine what it would be like to see the new version if you had no idea what the original was like. The conclusion I came to was that, much like The Undoing, anyone who would stick with it would do so for the gorgeous locations (a mansion in the English countryside, the French Riviera) and the beautiful, tailored clothes. The lead actors – Lily James and Armie Hammer – look quite nice too, but if you want suspense and great performances, check out the original with Joan Fontaine and Laurence Olivier, if you can find it.


Tags entertainment Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The significance of back-to-back pro-Israel policies ahead of elections By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by