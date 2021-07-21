Winners have been announced for the 64th ACUM awards ceremony

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

ACUM has announced the winners of the 64th annual awards ceremony celebrating the Israeli music industry's finest which will take place on August 24.ACUM , the Israeli nonprofit organization that represents the copyrights of more than 10,000 lyricists, composers and music publishers in Israel will once again host the awards ceremony after a year and a half of hiatus in the industry due to the global pandemic.Assaf Nahum - CEO of ACUM: "After almost two years in which the music industry has almost ceased to exist, I am happy to see the recovery, and even more happy for the privilege given to us, to encourage, promote and support our composers and award them for their achievements. Thank you to the award committee for the excellent selection and warm congratulations to the winners. "The winners of the award show which has become a central event in the industry, have been chosen by a panel of judges consisting of leading producers in the Israeli music industry.The list of winners include Israeli singers Eden Hasson, Hannan Ben Ari and Noga Erez.Here are their awards and some of words on their contribution.Noga Erez who recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel will be awarded the Inbal PerImutter award for the discovered artist of the year."Noga Erez's great talent has been with us for quite some time. For several years the sweeping, beautiful, clever and meaningful songs were part of an exciting scene that was on the edge of the main street of Israeli music."Eden Hasson will be awarded the Sasha Argov award for this years best composer."She Misheu Ya'atzor Oti" was Eden Hasson's debut song and even won the ACUM Award for Song of the Year in 2018.Hanan Ben Ari will be awarded the Yossi Bnai award for thןs years best lyricist.