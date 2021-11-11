Winter products to stock up before it gets cold

Love the products

Ahava's Inside & Outisde hyaluronic-acid facial products. (credit: TAL AZOULAI)

NIS 200), Serum that promotes the hydration and smooths the skin (NIS 200), and Hydrating mask with hyaluronic acid to use 1-2 times a week for enhancement (NIS 200). Available in the brand’s stores and online at Local Dead Sea Cosmetics company Ahava joined the hyaluronic-acid trend offering a new line of beauty products with their Inside & Outside formula, which offers to add hydration both from the inside out and vice versa, thanks to Ahava’s Osmoter technology. There are three products in the new line – 24/7 Hyaluronic Acid Facial Cream that will “iron” fine lines instantly, while postponing the appearance of new lines (), Serum that promotes the hydration and smooths the skin (), and Hydrating mask with hyaluronic acid to use 1-2 times a week for enhancement (). Available in the brand’s stores and online at ahava.co.il.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Lift and pump

Maybelline New York's Lifter Gloss. (credit: MAYBELLINE NEW YORK)

Focusing on lips, Maybelline New York introduced a new Lifter Gloss that, for the first time contains – you guessed it – hyaluronic acid that the brand promises will “lift and plump” your lips. I just like the shades and the feel of these soft and lovely glosses, as well as the fact that they stay on for longer than other glosses, have a soft finish and are not at all sticky. Pick one of their new pinks – they are perfect for this season. NIS 40.

Gezunt Heit

Kleenex's new tissues with eucalyptus and menthol essences to relieve cold symptoms. (credit: KLEENEX)

New from Kleenex – tissues enriched with eucalyptus and menthol essences, both known to relieve cold symptoms, and this time they packed it in a cardboard, no-plastic 100% recyclable box. The tissues are soft and the added eucalyptus and menthol oils are a real treat. Available in stores now.

Crunchy tofu

Tivol's new vegan tofu crunch with sweet chili. (credit: OSEM STUDIO)

We were waiting for Tivol to add more vegan products and at last the company added two new tofu products that may just solve the problem of “what shall we prepare for our vegan daughter tonight?” – once and for all. Introducing their new Tofu crunch and Tofu crunch with sweet chili, it seems they thought of mothers like me who need to come up with new protein dishes for their vegan off-springs. So now, instead of cutting the tofu, coating it and frying – I can simply stick it in the oven and serve with salad. Thanks Tivol. NIS 29.90.

Anti-theft

Bobbi Sling pouch. (credit: GOLD FISH STUDIO)

NIS 219 available online at The new Bobbi Sling pouch is exactly what you need for a short trip in the city – it is roomy enough to hold all you need and small enough to carry easily while walking or cycling in the city and it has hidden zippers so it really is anti-theft. Made by the Dutch brand XD Design, it is light, stylish and also great if you go abroad and need a lightweight side bag for day trips. Our cyclist just loves it.available online at swagg.co.il

Keeps the temperature

Japanese Zojirushi thermos bottled launching in Israel. (credit: ZOJIRUSHI)