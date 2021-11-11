The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Winter products to stock up before it gets cold

True, the cold season is not quite here yet, but companies have already started to offer special items and who are we to argue... Here are this week’s picks. Enjoy!

By NERIA BARR
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 12:03
Maybelline New York's new Lifter Gloss. (photo credit: MAYBELLINE NEW YORK)
Maybelline New York's new Lifter Gloss.
(photo credit: MAYBELLINE NEW YORK)
Love the products
Ahava's Inside & Outisde hyaluronic-acid facial products. (credit: TAL AZOULAI) Ahava's Inside & Outisde hyaluronic-acid facial products. (credit: TAL AZOULAI)
Local Dead Sea Cosmetics company Ahava joined the hyaluronic-acid trend offering a new line of beauty products with their Inside & Outside formula, which offers to add hydration both from the inside out and vice versa, thanks to Ahava’s Osmoter technology. There are three products in the new line – 24/7 Hyaluronic Acid Facial Cream that will “iron” fine lines instantly, while postponing the appearance of new lines (NIS 200), Serum that promotes the hydration and smooths the skin (NIS 200), and Hydrating mask with hyaluronic acid to use 1-2 times a week for enhancement (NIS 200). Available in the brand’s stores and online at ahava.co.il.
Lift and pump
Maybelline New York's Lifter Gloss. (credit: MAYBELLINE NEW YORK) Maybelline New York's Lifter Gloss. (credit: MAYBELLINE NEW YORK)
Focusing on lips, Maybelline New York introduced a new Lifter Gloss that, for the first time contains – you guessed it – hyaluronic acid that the brand promises will “lift and plump” your lips. I just like the shades and the feel of these soft and lovely glosses, as well as the fact that they stay on for longer than other glosses, have a soft finish and are not at all sticky. Pick one of their new pinks – they are perfect for this season. NIS 40
Gezunt Heit
Kleenex's new tissues with eucalyptus and menthol essences to relieve cold symptoms. (credit: KLEENEX) Kleenex's new tissues with eucalyptus and menthol essences to relieve cold symptoms. (credit: KLEENEX)
New from Kleenex – tissues enriched with eucalyptus and menthol essences, both known to relieve cold symptoms, and this time they packed it in a cardboard, no-plastic 100% recyclable box. The tissues are soft and the added eucalyptus and menthol oils are a real treat. Available in stores now. 
Crunchy tofu
Tivol's new vegan tofu crunch with sweet chili. (credit: OSEM STUDIO) Tivol's new vegan tofu crunch with sweet chili. (credit: OSEM STUDIO)
We were waiting for Tivol to add more vegan products and at last the company added two new tofu products that may just solve the problem of “what shall we prepare for our vegan daughter tonight?” – once and for all. Introducing their new Tofu crunch and Tofu crunch with sweet chili, it seems they thought of mothers like me who need to come up with new protein dishes for their vegan off-springs. So now, instead of cutting the tofu, coating it and frying – I can simply stick it in the oven and serve with salad. Thanks Tivol. NIS 29.90.
Anti-theft
Bobbi Sling pouch. (credit: GOLD FISH STUDIO) Bobbi Sling pouch. (credit: GOLD FISH STUDIO)
The new Bobbi Sling pouch is exactly what you need for a short trip in the city – it is roomy enough to hold all you need and small enough to carry easily while walking or cycling in the city and it has hidden zippers so it really is anti-theft. Made by the Dutch brand XD Design, it is light, stylish and also great if you go abroad and need a lightweight side bag for day trips. Our cyclist just loves it. NIS 219 available online at swagg.co.il.
Keeps the temperature
Japanese Zojirushi thermos bottled launching in Israel. (credit: ZOJIRUSHI)Japanese Zojirushi thermos bottled launching in Israel. (credit: ZOJIRUSHI)
The Japanese Zojirushi (elephant) brand of thermos bottles is being launched in Israel in time for the fall. Equipped with a unique patent, the bottles can keep the temperature of the drink – both hot or cold – for a very long time. In tests conducted by the brand at room temperature, 95°-drinks stored for one hour reached 87° after one hour, and 71° after six hours. Cold 6° water kept its temperature for longer than six hours. Moreover, the bottles, which come in a variety of sizes and colors, include non-stick interior coating, have a security lock to stop drips, are easily taken apart for cleaning and can be used with one hand. Very stylish. NIS 199-NIS 239, available in stores for travelers and online at www.t-and-i.co.il/zojirushi-brand-page/ 


Tags winter AHAVA shopping
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shufersal scandal highlights issues with pricing practices - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

We need to focus on the Jews that love Israel, not those who are anti - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Leah Aharoni

MK Gilad Kariv, stop pushing your Kotel agenda - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Nikki Haley's pandering to Jewish Republicans is bad for Israel - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by