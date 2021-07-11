The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'Women Creating Innovation' tour opened at Peres Center

The tour is meant to inspire gender equality thorough the country and the world, with a panel of women known for their outstanding achievements in industry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 11, 2021 22:24
The women featured on the panel (photo credit: Courtesy)
The women featured on the panel
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A unique tour, "Women Creating Innovation," sponsored by Salesforce Israel was announced  on Sunday at Peres Center for Peace and Innovation. It explores the impact of Israeli women on the innovation field and follows the journey of some of the leading women in the innovation industry. 
The tour presents a new perspective on Israel's innovation story, one that features ground-breaking women. The purpose is to inspire people in Israel and around the world, as well as to promote equality in the innovation area. They seek to highlight the importance and impact of gender equality as well. 
The event also included a panel of women known throughout Israel for their outstanding achievements in different areas of industry: Eynat Guez - Co-Founder & CEO Papaya Global, Efrat Duvdevani - Director General Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, Dr. Yael Zamir - Founder & CEO Embryonics, May Piamenta - Co-Founder & CEO of VEE, Dr. Ola Baker - Founder & CEO of Grown. Efi Cohen, Head of Salesforce Israel, was the executive sponsor of the initiative and represented Salesforce at the opening event.
The Minister of Economy, Major General Orna Barbivai, Israel’s first female general, participated in the launch event and said, “True impact is made through meaningful collaborations.”
Minister of Economy and Industry, Champion (Res.) Orna Barbibai (Credit: Courtesy)
Over 300 people from industries across Israel participated in the opening event, sharing that it was inspiring and motivating. The tour will open to the general public and hopes to reach and inspire the next generation of women innovators. 
Efi Cohen, Head of Salesforce Israel R&D Center said in a statement, 
"Since its establishment, Salesforce has flagged the value of gender equality on its banner, not only in words but also in deeds, as early as 2015 Mark Benioff the founding CEO took an unprecedented step and invested much effort in reducing the pay gap between women and men in the company. Salesforce has set as a central goal the issue of advancing the status of women and girls both in the educational aspect and in real assistance in the technological worlds of employment. The new tour that we launched today is a platform to give a forefront to ground-breaking women, to set an example and role model for those girls and make them understand that it is possible."


