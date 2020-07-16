The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Yasmin Levy teams up with iconic Greek singer Haris Alexiou

A Mediterranean marriage made in heaven

By BARRY DAVIS  
JULY 16, 2020 20:46
YASMIN LEVY: ‘We should all try something which really has no chance of succeeding.’ (photo credit: ALI TASKIRAN/CALLIOPE)
YASMIN LEVY: ‘We should all try something which really has no chance of succeeding.’
(photo credit: ALI TASKIRAN/CALLIOPE)
Our first telephone interview slot did not work out. Yasmin Levy, the famed Ladino and flamenco singer apologized for not being available as she had met up with a friend and they were sipping some vino. “I’m old and drunk,” she jocularly WhatsApped me.
Inebriation, especially in these trying times, can offer some release from some of the pervading pandemic-driven doom and gloom. But old? I duly accepted the apology from the 44-year-old internationally acclaimed singer, and we rescheduled.
Over the years Levy, who has a voice blessed with sultry rich textures and that packs an emotive powder keg, has generally come across as very intense.
This was not our first chat – I think the first time I interviewed her must be around 20 years ago – and I would come away with mixed feelings. I could not help but be bowled over by her zestful character and seemingly boundless enthusiasm, but it was also a little tiring.
Fast forward to 2020, amid the coronavirus, and the Yasmin Levy I spoke to this time sounded more grounded, breathing more easily and, yes, older and wiser. She seems to have shifted down a couple of gears and to be taking a more considered approach to her professional and personal life.
“I haven’t put out an album for eight years, which is not really done,” she notes. That was largely the result of some sage words from a respected colleague.
“A wonderful record producer I know said to me ‘Yasmin, an album is not a collection of pretty songs.’ All my life that’s what I thought, so I asked him what an album really is, and he told me, ‘An album is what you want to say now.’ That changed my life.”
Levy now feels she has something to say. There is a new record on the way, and she has just released a single in which she joins forces with iconic Greek singer Haris Alexiou. The song is called “This Shadow,” and it appears to be striking a chord with people all over the world. Four days after it was uploaded to YouTube, it had garnered around 58,000 views, which rose to 75,000 a couple of days later. Not quite viral but a pretty impressive incremental rise all the same.
The lyrics to “This Shadow,” with Alexiou writing in Greek and Levy in Spanish, put to Levy’s score, do not make for easy reading or listening. This is clearly a well thought-out, heartfelt offering that both women produced from their emotional innards.
Alexiou is now almost 70 and has been at the top of the Greek popular music stakes for around five decades, but the Levy co-production is her last.
“She announced her retirement about a month ago,” says Levy. “I have been an admirer of hers for many many years.”
“This Shadow,” for Levy, was a dream come true achieved at the nth hour. “We have known each other for years,” Levy continues. “We talked about this 10 years ago, that we would sing together sometime. I didn’t believe it would happen.”
Prompted by her husband, percussionist Yishai Amir, she rattled off emails to a couple of addresses she had for Alexiou without expecting too much.
“I didn’t think I’d hear back from her. Yes, we know each other and hug when we meet, but I didn’t think she’d agree to sing with me.”
THREE MONTHS went by and Amir suggested that there may have been a problem with the email addresses. Again, not feeling too hopeful, Levy found another email address for the Greek singer and it was third-time lucky.
“The other addresses had actually been incorrect. Haris immediately agreed to do the song with me. She grabbed the opportunity with both hands,” Levy says happily.
Alexiou, it seems, had not been in a good way for some time. She hadn’t sung for six years, but was moved by Levy’s idea.
“I helped to release Haris from some sort of dark place,” she says. “From her point of view, I gave her another whiff of oxygen, but she leaves [the music scene]. It is very moving.”
The lyrics make for thought-provoking reading.
“There is a shadow always standing beside you. It doesn’t talk. It doesn’t hear. It doesn’t ask. But it’s always faithful,” Alexiou muses in the opening stanza. There are clearly some inner demons doing some talking here.
“The thing that is always missing. It is neither an idea nor a human being. It raises sadness deep inside me. It raises that irresistible emptiness too,” the Greek sings further on in the song.
The dark mood resonates in Levy’s textual contribution too. “Faithful and treacherous, it lives inside me,” she sings. “And wounds me without shame. It has no land or landscape. It slowly kills my joy.”
This isn’t exactly happy-go-lucky pop material here. Levy has fought her own battles too.
“I connected so well with Haris’s words because I have been like that all my life,” she explains. “All this polarity [of emotions] and the lack of tranquility, which I use to fuel my creative work. There were times over the last eight years when I said I don’t want this,” she adds referencing her madcap professional lifestyle, plane-hopping around the globe and performing before large audiences. That had to be juggled with being a mother of two small children, ages nine and five.
The price of success was too high for her and she began hankering for a quieter, more modest, simpler way of living.
“When I lived in a neighborhood in Jerusalem, the most exciting thing that happened there was when there was a wedding. We all went to the weddings, and beforehand we’d all go to the local hairdresser. He caught our hair short and dyed it a shade of red, and we wouldn’t shower for a week to the color wouldn’t run,” she laughs. “When I had tough times I thought, “Why can’t I enjoy something like those exciting times when I was a kid?”
The global pandemic also played a role. “Often, when I was home with the family, I wouldn’t really be there. My mind was always somewhere else, thinking about the music, a show. Now I am a mother and wife, in the true sense of the word. I worked on this single in between household chores. I washed the dishes, took a break to sing something, and then went back to the dishes. That’s a healthier way to live.”
Levy is spreading her artistic net too. For the past three years she has been trying her hand at scriptwriting a crime thriller for TV, which she hopes will come to fruition in a couple of years’ time.
“I didn’t really believe I could do that but it is happening. That’s amazing,” she says.
That is a message she says she tries to convey in “This Shadow.” “We should all try something which really has no chance of succeeding. Just live life. I don’t want to get on a plane and fly off to sing for thousands of people. That doesn’t interest me anymore. I’d rather sing for five people for whom I know the music is important. You have to enjoy the beautiful road. There is so much beauty on the way.


Tags music greece Ladino
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The pros and cons of the coronavirus aid plan By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
3 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
4 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
5 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by