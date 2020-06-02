Yes cable launches English-subtitles VOD service

For years, English-speaking Israeli audiences who didn’t know Hebrew missed out on locally made hit series such as Fauda, but Yes Cable in Israel announced on Tuesday that it is launching Yes English, a free VOD service for Yes subscribers. The service, which started running on Tuesday afternoon, is offering its Hebrew-language series with English titles so English-speakers won’t have to wait years for the series to pop up with English translations on Netflix or other streaming services. In recent years, Yes has been a leader in creating shows that have been huge hits both at home and abroad, winning prizes and spawning international remakes. Fauda, for example, the story of an Israeli counter-terrorism unit and its Palestinian counterparts, has become an international craze and Yes is releasing all three seasons with English Like Fauda, Shtisel, about an ultra-Orthodox family in Jerusalem, has been a hit on Netflix, but until now English-speaking Yes subscribers had to resign themselves to waiting for the American remake, which is being produced by Amazon Studios and Marta Kauffman, who was one of the creators of Friends. Your Honor, a series about a judge drawn into the world of crime after his son accidentally kills the son of a mob kingpin, is currently being remade by Robert and Michelle King, the creators of The Good Wife, in a series starring Bryan Cranston, and now the original is available with English titles. Yes also produces documentaries and will be releasing translated versions of these as well, including the Israeli version of The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds, 100 Million Views and many others.