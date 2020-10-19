The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Cyber chief: Major hacks can cause more damage than nukes

On the one hand, cyber weapons are like the spear since they are “relatively easy to develop, it is just a code, like letters, like numbers.”

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 20:53
Cyber Hackers (photo credit: REUTERS)
Cyber Hackers
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Major hacks can cause even more damage than nuclear weapons, Israel National Cyber Directorate Chief Yigal Unna said on Monday.
Unna said, “cyber weapons are something in between” the ancient spear as a weapon and nuclear weapons, when speaking at Tel Aviv University’s 10th annual Cyber Week via videoconference due to the novel coronavirus.
On the one hand, cyber weapons are like the spear since they are “relatively easy to develop, it is just a code, like letters, like numbers.”
However, on the other hand “the damage they can cause is as great as nuclear weapons, even more.”
Unna gave the example of attempted hacks of nuclear power plants which could lead to catastrophes like nuclear meltdowns.
In his talk dubbed how Israel will “eradicate the pandemic” of threats to cybersecurity, he said that a first step was quantifying the size of the problem.
The INCD chief said that the coronavirus pandemic – causing so many people to work remotely from home – caused a “major problem from a cyber perspective because the attack surface grows dramatically… there is more opportunity for the bad guys to penetrate… into the [digital] fortresses that we managed to build in normal times.”
Unna gave the example of a potential cyber ransomware attack causing tens of billions of dollars of damage to a country’s economy.
He said that it is important for the cyber agency’s life that the INCD helps prevent the cyber epidemic spreading from a small number of companies’ networks – sometimes unavoidable – to a much larger volume of a country’s networks.
Referring to “data as the basis of all the solutions” for preventing a cyberattack from spreading within a country, he said the good news was that, “the vaccine in cyber is much cheaper than the cure for COVID-19.”
Next, Unna noted Israel’s recent major new cyber agreement with the United Arab Emirates and an upcoming cyber agreement with Bahrain as examples of countries partnering together to improve collective cybersecurity.
Also, he mentioned that many Iranian newspapers and journals have honed in on Unna and UAE cyber officials as targets for criticism as part of Tehran’s efforts to try to hold off any legitimacy that Israel gains from new deals with its Sunni Arab neighbors.
Former US State Department cyber official Christopher Painter spoke about cyber diplomacy tactics for reducing conflict and spying between nations.
While recognizing that currently the US and China are at loggerheads, he argued that a deal reached with Beijing during his time in government had reduced cyber conflict at least for some period of time.
For those nation-states resistant to diplomacy, he said countries must be ready to act collectively to both name and shame them for hacking as well as imposing concrete costs for their behavior.
He added that even the costs imposed on rogue-acting cyber countries should avoid being escalatory so as not to lead to an even bigger problem.
Famed technologist Bruce Schneier listed a variety of areas for the conference – from “patching” networks’ hackable holes to “supply chain” holes (where ostensibly locally-made devices were really assembled in a variety of foreign countries) – where technological advancement is outpacing the capacity to maintain cyber defense.
He also advocated that the US and the West rethink the role of social media giants like Facebook in a democracy and support new levels of government regulation to protect public safety.
Malware analysis expert Callie Churchwell told the conference that the next wave of viruses will be true artificial intelligence viruses, which self-reproduce and decide their own goals and paths of infecting devices.
Churchwell said the key to defeating such AI viruses was preemptive cyber attacks on them as opposed to waiting for them to attack and responding defensively with antivirus software.


