Cyprus to recognize Israeli Green Passport, open for Israeli tourists



Ashkenazi spoke with his Cypriot counterpart and thanked him, telling him to "prepare the beaches, hotels and restaurants for Israelis who are waiting to return to Cyprus."

Israelis who have been vaccinated will be allowed to enter the country without showing a negative coronavirus test and will not need to enter quarantine.



(Courtesy)



Greece will open up to 10,000 vaccinated Israelis every week, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The tourists who enter Greece will not have to undergo COVID-19 testing or quarantine upon entry.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Cyprus will recognize Israeli Green Passports starting April 1, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi announced Tuesday.