Dan Hotels names new CEO to replace Nissenbaum

Shlomi Tahan has been named as the new CEO of Dan Hotels, replacing Ronen Nissenbaum and will take up his position in February.
Dan Hotels board chairman Michael Federman announced that the company’s board of directors had unanimously approved the appointment on Tuesday.
Nissenbaum announced his intention to step down six months ago due to personal reasons and his desire to return to his family in the United States, after four years as CEO of the hotel chain.
Tahan has extensive experience in the hotel industry in Israel, where for three decades he held a variety of senior positions, including CEO and owner representative of the Ritz Carlton Herzliya Hotel, CEO of Brown Hotels, VP of operations at Isrotel, CEO of Royal Beach Hotel Eilat, and CEO of Alrov’s David Citadel and Mamilla hotels in Jerusalem.