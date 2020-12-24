The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Data breach discovered in Jerusalem Municipality website

The discovery of the breach comes after a string of cyberattacks targeted companies in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 04:03
The Golden Gate also known as the Mercy Gate (R) and the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosques compound in Jerusalem's Old City (photo credit: THOMAS COEX / AFP)
The Golden Gate also known as the Mercy Gate (R) and the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosques compound in Jerusalem's Old City
(photo credit: THOMAS COEX / AFP)
A breach granting access to documents containing the personal information of hundreds of thousands of residents was found and repaired in the Jerusalem Municipality's website, the tech website Geektime reported on Wednesday.
The breach was discovered by Hezkiyahu Raful, a programmer, while he was trying to help his uncle file an appeal to a parking ticket. When they attempted to look at photos taken by the municipal inspector who issued the ticket, there was no download button, so Raful pressed F12 to show the source code of the page. That's when he saw that the URL had a numerical ID at the end and found that he could access additional parking ticket files by simply changing the number.
In addition to that security flaw, Raful discovered that changing numbers in the middle of the URL he could access building files, tickets, tax files and "any document that the municipality publishes or receives," said Raful to Geektime.
The programmer also found that the links were designated as public meaning that hackers wouldn't even need a ticket or other document in order to access the link.
Raful immediately contacted the National Cyber Directorate and notified them about the breach and within an hour the flaw was fixed.
The discovery of the breach comes after a string of cyberattacks targeted companies in Israel.
Earlier this month, thousands of documents containing the personal information of Israeli citizens and government officials were leaked and sold after the Shirbit insurance company was targeted in a ransom attack by a group called Black Shadow.
Less than two weeks later, another cyberattack targeted the Amital software company, which provides software solutions for customs clearance. It is unclear if any damage was caused or if data was leaked in the incident.
On Sunday, yet another cyberattack was reported after a hacker group called Pay2Key announced that they had hacked into the largest Israeli airpower defense corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries.
The IT security company Check Point published a report earlier in December that 141 Israeli companies had been cyberattacked in November and 137 in October, a major spike in attacks.
"Maybe a law should be made that requires them to do tests," said Raful to Geektime. "I did not try to break into them, I did not conduct phishing and then succeed. I just saw it. What if tomorrow I'm very bored, and I'm not trying to help my uncle but trying to break into them?"
Raful stressed that the incident was no less serious than the Shirbit attack, as the exposed information included IDs and municipal tax documents.
"The issue was reported to the directorate and in accordance with the report it was quickly closed by the municipality," said the National Cyber Directorate to Geektime. "As part of a new plan by the directorate, organizations can require their hosting companies and/or their website building companies to meet the standards of information security of the directorate and even the hosting label of the directorate."
"This morning, the Jerusalem Municipality received an update from the cyber directorate about a technical malfunction, which was addressed immediately," said the municipality in a response to Geektime. "The Jerusalem Municipality is studying the case and will draw lessons accordingly."
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags Jerusalem website jerusalem municipality cyber security Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Pollard puzzle: A pension but no parade - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by