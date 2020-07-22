Daughter of fallen Second Lebanon War hero to join the IDF

The daughter of Emanuel Moreno, a hero of the Second Lebanon War in 2006 who fell during an operation in the village of Bodei, near Baalbek, is expecting to join the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in October and follow in her father's footsteps, according to Israel Hayom.The late Lieutenant-Colonel Moreno's daughter was only five years old at the time of her father's passing in the line of duty. Moreno himself also had an illustrious military career, serving in Sayeret Matkal (the General Staff's Reconnaissance Unit), the most elite combat units in the IDF, after enlisting in 1990 following his studies at the Bnei David Pre-Military Preparatory School. Moreno also took part in dozens of covert operations, including the capture of Mustafa Dirani, a former leader commander of the secularist Amal movement, a close affiliate Lebanese Shiite political party, terrorist organization and historical rival of Hezbollah. Dirani was believed to know the whereabouts of Israeli pilot Ron Arad, an Israeli Air Force pilot who was captured, interrogated and went missing during an operation on PLO targets in South Lebanon. He also was involved in the rescue of taxi driver Eliahu Gorel, who was kidnapped by Palestinian militants during the Second Intifada in 2003 and held for five days in Ramallah.On August 19, 2006, amid a ceasefire in the Second Lebanon War, Moreno led IDF combat soldiers, allegedly disguised as Lebanese Army soldiers according to international reports, in an operation to attack a heavily fortified Hezbollah base in the village of Bodei. Moreno and his commando unit was discovered around the heavily-guarded base, and a lengthy firefight ensued. Moreno was killed, and two officers were wounded. At least three Hezbollah members were also killed in the battle.Given the sensitive nature of Moreno's role in Sayeret Matkal and his background in military intelligence, his picture was not released to the media even after his death, the first time in IDF history. Last year, his daughter paid tribute to Moreno in a memorial service at the Mount Herzl National Cemetery in Jerusalem, the location of many of the IDF's fallen.