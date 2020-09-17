Decision-making expert urges gov't to communicate better with public

Less than 24 hours before the country enters a second lockdown, Dr. Talya Miron-Shatz, questioned the government's handling of the pandemic and suggested that it shares more information with the public in order to gain its trust. Miron-Shatz is the founding director of the Center for Medical Decision Making at Ono Academic College. As such, she has plenty of experience of dealing with patients in various stages of different diseases. On Thursday, she gave The Jerusalem Post her view on the current situation and expected lockdown. "I come from the world of medical decision-making. When I examine data on patients' persistence in taking medicine, I see two notions that can be deduced about the level of compliance with the coronavirus restrictions," she explained. "Firstly, patients who understand their situation and the medicine they're administrated with, persist in taking their medicine more than those who don't understand their situation. Secondly, patients who feel like their doctors genuinely care about them, tend to persist with their treatment.'Miron-Shatz pointed at a fundamental problem she sees in the government's handling of the pandemic: Keeping the public informed and giving them the feeling that someone genuinely cares about them. "The first wave and the lockdown it brought with it, were child's play compared to the second lockdown. During the first lockdown the public trusted the government and its decision-making, she said. Stressing the importance of regaining the public's trust for ensuring an effective lockdown, Miron-Shatz said that it seems like "the government, which we listened to during the first lockdown, is doing everything in its power not to earn our trust." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });"Instead of decision-making, we're seeing improvised responses. Instead of relying on data, they're arguing about it ... Or they express impatience towards those who try to rely on data," she said, referring to MK Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton, who received backlash after questioning the decision of closing swimming pools and gyms, as no data supported it.With unclear and oftentimes contradicting directives, Miron-Shatz urged the government to provide a clearer picture."The coronavirus will stay with us for a while. It will decide who lives and who dies, and who dies so hungry or alone. For us to be able to live with it, please, give us more explanations, more data, a clear plan. Fewer insults to your citizens," she concluded.