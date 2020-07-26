Defense Minister Gantz visits IDF's Northern Command amid tensions

As tensions remain high between Israel and Hezbollah Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz visited the IDF’s Northern Command Sunday afternoon, warning that Israel will continue to stand up for its security interests.

In the north, Gantz held a situational assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, the head of the Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram, and the head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate Maj.-Gen. Aaron Haliva.According to a statement released by his office, he “take a closer look at the IDF’s preparations in the face of tensions” and was impressed by the way that troops are preparing throughout the North.“The State of Israel has no interests in Syria or Lebanon, except for security interests,” he said, explaining that Israel will “continue to insist on our security interests” which include the prevention of entrenchment by Iranian forces, the stopping of the transfer of advanced weapons and preventing the establishment of precision missiles in Syria or Lebanon.“The situation in Lebanon and Syria is not good, not economically, not in terms of the coronavirus, and not in terms of their infrastructure. I remind both Lebanon and Syria that they are responsible for what is happening in their territory,” Gantz warned. “The State of Israel will demand this responsibility. We are not looking for unnecessary escalations, but whoever tests us will meet a very strong response. I hope we will not have to use it.”Earlier in the day Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Syria and Lebanon would bear full responsibility for any attack against Israel coming from their territory.Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, he says Israel “won’t allow Iran to entrench militarily on our northern border. Lebanon and Syria are responsible for any attack from its territory against Israel. We will not allow anyone to upend our security or threaten our citizens; we won’t tolerate any attack on our forces.”Adding that he along with Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi are conducting ongoing situational assessments, “the IDF is prepared to respond to any threat,” Netanyahu said.Following the alleged Israeli strikes last week Monday, the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reported that Hezbollah had raised its alert level “to monitor activities” of IDF soldiers along the border between the two countries and statements attributed to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah suggested that Israel be wary of an attack.The strike targeted several sites around the capital including a major ammunition depot and killed several Iranian and Syrian personnel as well as Hezbollah militant Ali Kamel Mohsen.On Friday, following a situational assessment and in accordance with the Northern Command’s defense plan, the military said it will be making changes to troop deployment by reinforcing troops, artillery batteries and enhanced field intelligence in the area “with the goal of strengthening defenses along the northern border.”The military deployed troops to Division 91 and 210 Bashan Division along with artillery and intelligence troops. Iron Dome missile defense batteries were also on alert as well as Israel Air Force jets.Following threats by the group’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah that the entire northern front is open for retaliation and as such the military has also moved some troops deeper into Israel out of their positions directly along the border so that they would not be a target for Hezbollah.The moves are part of the military’s strengthening of power and readiness in anticipation of any retaliation by the Lebanese Shiite terror group which it expects against IDF troops or a military installation along the border, but not civilians.On Sunday evening Lebanese media reported that United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers fired in the air after two shepherds failed to stop their truck as requested. The incident, which allegedly occurred near the Lebanese village of al-Wazzani near the contested Sheeba Farms near the Golan Heights, was caught on camera.In a statement carried by L’Orient-le-Jour newspaper, the Wazzani municipality “strongly condemned the assault, the blocking of the roads and shooting that was experienced by the residents who work in the pastures.”The municipality accused the “UNIFIL forces operating in the south, and specifically the Spanish battalion” and asked that the agency look into the incident.In May a Syrian shepherd identified as Mohammed Noureddine Abdul Azim, was shot by IDF forces after he infiltrated into Israeli territory near Mount Dov.Troops from the IDF’s Golani brigade deployed to the area identified Azim crossing the border and fired warning shots in the air to stop him. Instead of returning to Lebanon, Azim began to run and hid between rocks. A soldier then saw him put his hand into his pocket and fearing he was drawing weapon, fired upon him.Just days before the incident on Mount Dov, a senior IDF officer stationed in the area told The Jerusalem Post that many shepherds in the area are known to collect intelligence on troop movement.The officer said that the IDF has identified several locations along the Golan Heights where they know Hezbollah collects intelligence on Israel and warned that “whoever crosses the demilitarized zone into Israel is considered a threat and the IDF will respond accordingly.”Azim was flown to Rambam Hospital in Haifa where he was treated multiple gunshot wounds before being repatriated to Lebanon.