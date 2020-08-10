Benny Gantz: Lebanon's biggest problem is Nasrallah

Despite last Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut, which left at least 158 people dead, dozens missing and thousands injured and homeless, Lebanon's biggest problem is Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday.In his first briefing to the committee as defense minister and the first address by a defense minister to the committee since November, Gantz said the Lebanon blast could have been worse because Hezbollah keeps explosives in the homes of civilians. "The fact that in Lebanon there are homes with a guest room and a missile room will make Lebanese society pay a heavy price," he said.Gantz also said that Israel needs to continue to take action with the rest of the world to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons. He said Israel must stop Iran from opening a terror branch in Syria."Continuing pressure on Iran and our determined actions to continue the embargo on Iran must remain a top priority," he said. Addressing the current fight over the state budget, Gantz said political stability is necessary in light of the regional realities. He said the IDF needed the certainty of a long-term budget to be able to function better. He recalled that as IDF chief of staff, he prepared three different plans, and none of them were given a budget.He warned that if elections are initiated, a new haredi (ultra-Orthodox) draft bill would not be passed, which he said was very necessary. Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) said security concerns do not permit elections."[Iranian Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei and Nasrallah are hoping for elections in Israel," Hauser said.