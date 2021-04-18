The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Defense Ministry promises treatment change to IDF disabled veterans

“Parts of this plan were ready already four months ago,” he said, “but due to the election we weren’t able to bring them forward.”

By UDI SHAHAM, TZVI JOFFRE  
APRIL 18, 2021 20:19
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi meets with family of disabled veteran Itzik Saidian (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi meets with family of disabled veteran Itzik Saidian
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The Defense Ministry will launch a thorough and comprehensive plan to improve the treatment of disabled IDF veterans, ministry director-general Amir Eshel said on Sunday,and that the first part of the plan will be brought for approval of the cabinet as soon as this Sunday.
“Parts of this plan were ready already four months ago,” he said, “but due to the election we weren’t able to bring them forward.”
In a Zoom briefing with reporters, Eshel admitted that the incident in which IDF veteran Itzik Saidian set himself on fire in front of a Defense Ministry office as a protest of the poor treatment he received was a catalyzer in this process.
“There is no doubt that the situation here was dramatically changed due to Itzik’s move, which was caused by his despair,” Eshel said. “I feel that we are on the verge of a major change. It is not only the Defense Ministry but also other players in the field. I see that there is a will to make a deep change.”
Eshel then promised that the change will be “a fundamental change,” and not “just wrapping or PR… If we won’t bring a fundamental change we will call it a failure. If we will make changes that are like a Band-Aid, it will blow up in our faces. It will happen sooner or later, the question is just when.”
Eshel predicted that the first steps will be taken in the near future.
“We assume that despite the polarization in the political sphere, there is a consensus in this fundamental change that we aim to bring,” he said. “And I want to stress that the things that are ready to be changed will start as soon as possible.”
However, Eshel added, things that require legislation and thorough learning will take time.
“Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s directive is to ‘storm’ at this goal,” Eshel said. “ He will be updated once a day, or once every two days, regarding the progress on this issue.”
Topics to be included in the plan are the quality of service that the ministry provides to veterans; accessibility to these services; the ability to execute their rights; formation of the medical committees and their actions; recommendations of the Ben-Reuven committee; and the formation of a national committee that will deal with the issues that will be made up of Defense Ministry officials, IDF officials and others.
Eshel said that the Rehabilitation Department of the ministry suffers from a lack of manpower, which causes damages in the way it treats the disabled IDF veterans.
“If one person is in charge of treating around 2,000 veterans, it doesn’t work,” he said. “We added more physicians, but it’s still not enough.”
Eshel also addressed the issue of thoroughly checking the background of the veteran in order to see what caused his trauma. This procedure was said to be both intrusive and humiliating.
“They asked: who do we check their past? Because this is what the law says,” Eshel said. “There are actions that we are required to do by law. But if you ask me, if someone was exposed to these kinds of things [that caused him trauma] during a battle, I don’t care what happened before that. This is why there are things that must be changed.”
Eshel also stated that the treatment of the IDF veterans will stay in the hands of the ministry. 
“We, the defense establishment, sent them to battles, war, and operations, and it is our duty to look after them and treat them,” he said.
Saidian underwent three-hour surgery on Sunday at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer. Dr. Moti Harats, an expert in the national burn unit, said that Saidian is still in very serious condition, intubated and sedated, and that doctors are still fighting to save his life.
“We recently finished the operation; you could say that he passed it successfully,” Harats told Army Radio. “He returned to recovery in the burns unit. The fact that he can withstand such a complex operation indicates an improvement in our eyes.”
Disabled IDF veterans and their caregivers protested on Sunday over complaints they have with government services for disabled veterans and the working conditions of caregivers. The demonstrators blocked the intersection next to Azrieli Center and one side of the Ayalon Highway.
“I’m disabled and shell-shocked for many years already, but there are no women in the Defense Ministry,” one protester told KAN news. “Women have different needs, especially with help at home and caring for children. Saidian’s case is just the beginning, it will be like dominoes. If I had the courage – I would go.”
“We have all been close to hurting ourselves, more than once,” Rafael Ashkenazi, another shell-shocked veteran, told Army Radio. “Every two months we are asked to humiliate ourselves and write on a page ‘I cannot work.’ Do you know what that does to a person? The only two words that are holding me right now are ‘No more.’”


