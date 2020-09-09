Defense Ministry allocates NIS 10 million of aid for lone soldiers

Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, some 2,000 discharged lone soldiers who were previously eligible for financial aid from the Defense Ministry will receive a third financial aid package for the sum of NIS 4,000.

The previous two financial aid packages were distributed during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

With the distribution of the third aid package, discharged lone soldiers will have received a total of NIS 12,000.

The money is granted in addition to the NIS 1,000 that certain eligible former soldiers were given in the form of housing aid.

In order to qualify for the third financial aid package, lone soldiers must have been discharged from the military within the last year and have rented an apartment during the last three months.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); The Defense Ministry's Civic Issues Minister Michael Biton commented on the move: "We are committed to helping discharged and lone soldiers during calm days and especially now during these troubled times."