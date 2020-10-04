The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Defense Ministry, IAI hand keys of Ofek 16 satellite to IDF's Unit 9900

Advanced satellite was launched into space in July

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 14:33
Israel successfully launches Ofek 16 spy satellite into space (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Israel successfully launches Ofek 16 spy satellite into space
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Three months after it was launched into space, Israel’s Defense Ministry and IAI have transferred the operation of the Ofek 16 satellite to the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 9900.
Over the course of the three months following its launch, the engineering teams of the Space Administration in the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), of the Defense Ministry and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), completed the satellite’s pre-planned testing process and its preparations for operational use.
The hand-over ceremony was held in an IAI control station with the Head of the Space and Satellite Administration in IMoD, Amnon Harrari, IAI EVP and General Manager of the Systems, Missiles and Space Group, Boaz Levy, and IAI Space Division GM, Shlomi Sudri, in attendance.
The Space Administration in the Israel Ministry of Defense led the development and production of the satellite and the launcher. IAI is the prime contractor, having assigned the program to its Systems, Missiles and Space Group, together with the MLM division, which is responsible for the development of the launcher.
Elbit Systems is responsible for the development and production of the satellite's advanced camera and payload. The launch engines were developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Tomer, a government-owned company. Additional companies have participated in the program, including Rokar and Cielo. Lastly, various IDF officials, primarily from the Intelligence Corps and Air Force have also been involved in the satellite development process.
The Ofek 16 carries Elbit’s electro-optic, high-resolution camera which can photograph 15sq km with each shot at a resolution of 50 centimeters from an altitude of 600 km.
According to the ministry, hundreds of millions of NIS were invested in the national infrastructure for the production of space cameras. Shared by the Ministry of Defense and Elbit Systems, it includes labs for the production of lenses and mirrors, as well as a vacuum chamber that simulates the conditions in space, and that is used to test the satellite camera before it is launched for its mission.
During the three-month in-orbit testing period, the satellite successfully transmitted a number of images, including over the Syrian city of Palmyra close to where Iranian forces are known to operate. The pictures released show the Tadmor world heritage site, ancient ruins, and the renowned Roman theater.
Like other reconnaissance satellites launched by Israel since its satellite program began in 1988, Ofek 16 will be used to monitor threats facing the State of Israel.


