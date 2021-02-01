Defense Ministry, Rafael, complete tests of new Iron Dome version

The test was conducted by Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), in the Directorate for Defense R&D of the Israel’s Defense Ministry, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) and Navy also participated in the test, which was conducted in a base in central Israel.

Iron Dome weapons system (Photos: Defense Ministry) The test campaign was held in a number of scenarios simulating advanced threats with which the Iron Dome is expected to contend during times of conflict – whether on land or in the sea.

The new and upgraded version of the Iron Dome is expected to be delivered to the Israel Air Force (IAF) for operational use.

It will also be integrated and installed on the Navy’s Sa’ar 6 corvettes and will be central to the defense of Israel’s economic waters (EEZ).

The development of the Iron Dome is led by the IMDO in the Ministry of Defense.

The prime contractor for the development and production of the Iron Dome is Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. The MMR radar is developed by ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the command and control system (BMC), is developed by mPrest.

The Iron Dome is an integral part of Israel’s multi-layered defense array developed by the IMDO.

In December, the Defense Ministry announced that successfully completed a series of live-fire intercept tests of the Iron Dome and David’s Sling weapon systems against threat-representative cruise and ballistic missiles.

It was the first time that the Iron Dome system intercepted a cruise missile.