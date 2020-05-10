Defense Ministry to establish four intensive care units in Petah Tikva

In anticipation of another wave of the coronavirus, the Defense Ministry Department of Engineering and Construction began an operation to establish four intensive care units for coronavirus patients in the Beilinson Hospital parking lot in Petah Tikva.The wing will consist of 4 intensive care units spread over two floors of the 5,000-square-foot underground car park will become a hospital in 6 weeks with 206 beds for intensive care and will have advanced medical equipment to treat patients. “The infrastructure set up by the Defense Ministry will also enable the hospital to open quickly in the future in a protected space for any other emergency,” read a statement released by the ministry.The project is estimated at about NIS 30 million. Establishing the wards in the Beilinson Hospital parking lot will allow for double readiness - for both patients sick with the coronavirus and for the hospital to maintain availability for patients who do not have the virus but who still require the advanced medical services provided at the Hospital. One of the largest hospitals in the country with leading physicians, for the past two months, Beilinson Hospital has been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus.