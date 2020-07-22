Defense Ministry to keep From Uniform to Studies going

Following reports that the "From Uniform to University" program would be frozen over lack of funds, Israel’s Defense Ministry announced that will continue for the coming year.On Tuesday Army Radio reported that the program, which awards scholarships to discharged combat soldiers as well as lone soldiers and those of minority groups, would be frozen for the coming year and that those expecting their scholarships would not receive them as the program was missing several million NIS. The report stated that some recipients were planning to give up their studies as they would not be able to finance their studies.Following pressure and a petition signed by over 30,000 Israelis to keep the program going, the Defense Ministry announced that it was working with the Finance Ministry to find the funds so that the program can open for registration on September 1rst 2020.The ‘From Uniform to University’ program started in 2013 and is a joint project of “Yahad" and the Department for Discharged Soldiers in the Ministry of Defense. It has awarded over 5,000 scholarships to help discharged soldiers receive a bachelor’s degree following their army service.