Delta's newest aircraft to fly TLV-NYC route starting in January

Delta Air Lines [NYSE: DAL] will bring its newest fleet type, the A330-900neo, to Israel for the first time next year, on its daily service between Tel Aviv and New York-JFK.

Starting on January 16, 2021, the A330-900neo will offer customers the most modern in-flight experience that Delta operates. It also marks the introduction of the Delta One Suite to Israel for the first time, which offer a spacious, personal experience with a full-height door at every suite for enhanced privacy and comfort. Each suite features a fully flat-bed seat with direct aisle access, as well as more stowage for personal items, larger in-flight entertainment screens and memory foam enhanced comfort cushions.

Other highlights of this aircraft include:

A modern, luxurious interior with all four branded seat products — Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin in addition to the Delta One Suite.

Thoughtful touches such as in-seat power ports, full-spectrum LED ambient lighting, spacious overhead bins, and memory foam cushions throughout the aircraft for added comfort

Thousands of hours of complimentary entertainment via seatback entertainment screens, powered by a new wireless IFE system from Delta Flight Products

High-speed 2Ku internet connectivity, including free mobile messaging through iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger

“The Tel Aviv route is one of the most popular international routes on our network and we’re looking forward to our customers being able to enjoy flying on our newest fleet type, complete with the Delta One Suite,” said Esty Herskowicz, Delta’s Commercial Director Israel and Egypt. “Next summer, we’re also looking to increase our flight frequency to enable even opportunity to travel between Israel and the United States.”

Last month, Delta announced that it will extend its middle seat block and limit the number of customers on board every flight until at least January 6, 2021. For customers traveling alone or with one other companion, middle seats will be blocked for safety. For parties of three or more, middle seats will appear as available for booking, to allow families and travel companions to select seats together.

Customers can also continue enjoying peace of mind in case their travel plans change. For all new flights purchased through Sept. 30, travelers have the option to change their flight without a change fee for a year from the date of purchase. Changing an existing booking is easy via “My Trips” on delta.com or in the Fly Delta app. See delta.com for details.

As part of its COVID-19 health and safety measures, Delta requires employees and customers to wear a face mask or appropriate covering when travelling.

Furthermore, the airline has introduced the Delta CareStandard its commitment to a superior level of cleanliness, more space and safer service designed to ensure customers can travel with confidence. As part of this, the airline has founded a Global Cleanliness Division dedicated to innovating and evolving its already-high cleanliness standards to ensure a consistently safe and sanitized experience across its facilities and aircraft for employees and customers, alike. Customers travelling between Israel and the United States will see these measures on their next flight. They include:



Sanitizing the aircraft before every flight

State-of-the-art air circulation systems with HEPA filters that extract more than 99.99% of fine particles in the air, including viruses and bacteria, on all trans-Atlantic flights (and mostly across Delta’s network).

Boarding flights from back-to-front – reducing the instances of customers needing to pass by one another

Temporarily streamlining onboard food and beverage service

Providing supplies directly to customers when available, including hand sanitizers in wellness kits