Deportation of African Hebrew Israelites temporarily denied

Some members of the African Hebrew Israelites who are facing deportation have been given a lifeline by the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law Review Tribunal on Monday, Army Radio reported.

The Dimona-based community obtained an injunction, temporarily restraining the State of Israel from deporting the Israelites, who are considered illegal aliens.



pic.twitter.com/vtaZKXMmVs 24 שעות מאז שנכנסו שוטרי הגירה לדימונה - בית הדין מוציא צו מניעה זמני לגירוש העבריים https://t.co/pXBI4z3O85 October 11, 2021

They first arrived in the Jewish State, mostly from Chicago, in 1969, requesting citizenship under the Law of Return. However, the Israeli government ruled in 1973 they did not qualify for citizenship as they could not prove Jewish descent.

On Sunday, Israel Police immigration officers entered the community's Dimona neighborhood for the first time in pursuit of the illegal aliens, according to Army Radio.

Members of the Black Hebrews dance as they take part in celebrations for Shavuot in Dimona (credit: REUTERS)

"We live in existential fear," Yair Israel, member of the Hebrew Israelite community, told Army Radio. "The state is hounding us for nothing."