The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Deputy Health Minister criticizes COVID-19 Shin Bet surveillance critics

"There's no civilian alternative, not in Israel and not anywhere else in the world," Kisch said and added that "using this tool will save human lives and prevent economic damage."

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 25, 2020 10:38
Likud MK Yoav Kisch (photo credit: Courtesy)
Likud MK Yoav Kisch
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In an interview given to Kan Reshet Bet Radio on Thursday, Deputy Minister of Health Yoav Kisch addressed the issue of Shin Bet surveillance meant to monitor coronavirus patients and their movements, and harshly criticized those who oppose legislation on the topic.
Kisch stated that "there's no civilian alternative, not in Israel and not anywhere else in the world," adding that "using this tool will save human lives and prevent economic damage."
Reassuring the listeners, Kisch mentioned that "we are doing many tests, over 15,000, and can reach 19,000 tests per day. This is an important figure," but added that "there is an increase in morbidity rates."
When asked about the steps that the Health Ministry will take in case morbidity rates keep rising, he said that "we are investing efforts in a wide variety of fields. Entering lockdown is not our intention, we don't want to bring the Israeli economy to a halt because of the restrictions that we impose."
However, Kisch added that "some restrictions will return, like the 'restricted zones.' The meaning of this decision is that we're identifying local outbreaks and treating them accordingly. We're considering not imposing an all-out lockdown on the entire country, and I hope the situation won't lead us down that path, as it will have serious implications."
Considering the increased morbidity rates and their possible implications, Kisch referred to the issue of Shin Bet surveillance and attacked those who oppose legislation on the topic: "I think surveillance is a necessary tool, and that its legislation should go through soon."
Kisch noted that while the Health Ministry holds  "a work force of hundreds of people [...] with 250 new professionals joining the teams just yesterday," he emphasized that it might not be enough, noting that he has "spoken to dozens of ministers throughout the world who are seeking for an alternative to monitoring infected individuals, and no one has any."
"This is super dramatic," Kisch noted. "We have a tool that allows us to receive information. This tool receives a phone number and tells us what other phone numbers were near that person, who may be a cause of spreading the virus. This is the most effective mechanized tool we can ask for. Would we rather harm the country's economy?"   
When asked about his position regarding those who oppose surveillance, Kisch said that "We don't have a different alternative, and no one else in the world does. I'm constantly checking this matter. There's currently nothing else. If we use this tool, we'll save human lives and prevent harm to the economy. If you're not willing to pay the price - I find it bizarre."
"What country do we live in? People would rather walk around and infect each other?," Kisch concluded.


Tags Shin Bet Health Ministry Yoav Kisch surveillance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is no Winston Churchill, no matter how much he thinks he is By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Behind you, Bibi! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by