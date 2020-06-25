Deputy Health Minister criticizes COVID-19 Shin Bet surveillance critics

In an interview given to Kan Reshet Bet Radio on Thursday, Deputy Minister of Health Yoav Kisch addressed the issue of Shin Bet surveillance meant to monitor coronavirus patients and their movements, and harshly criticized those who oppose legislation on the topic.Kisch stated that "there's no civilian alternative, not in Israel and not anywhere else in the world," adding that "using this tool will save human lives and prevent economic damage." Reassuring the listeners, Kisch mentioned that "we are doing many tests, over 15,000, and can reach 19,000 tests per day. This is an important figure," but added that "there is an increase in morbidity rates." When asked about the steps that the Health Ministry will take in case morbidity rates keep rising, he said that "we are investing efforts in a wide variety of fields. Entering lockdown is not our intention, we don't want to bring the Israeli economy to a halt because of the restrictions that we impose." However, Kisch added that "some restrictions will return, like the 'restricted zones.' The meaning of this decision is that we're identifying local outbreaks and treating them accordingly. We're considering not imposing an all-out lockdown on the entire country, and I hope the situation won't lead us down that path, as it will have serious implications."Considering the increased morbidity rates and their possible implications, Kisch referred to the issue of Shin Bet surveillance and attacked those who oppose legislation on the topic: "I think surveillance is a necessary tool, and that its legislation should go through soon." Kisch noted that while the Health Ministry holds "a work force of hundreds of people [...] with 250 new professionals joining the teams just yesterday," he emphasized that it might not be enough, noting that he has "spoken to dozens of ministers throughout the world who are seeking for an alternative to monitoring infected individuals, and no one has any.""This is super dramatic," Kisch noted. "We have a tool that allows us to receive information. This tool receives a phone number and tells us what other phone numbers were near that person, who may be a cause of spreading the virus. This is the most effective mechanized tool we can ask for. Would we rather harm the country's economy?" When asked about his position regarding those who oppose surveillance, Kisch said that "We don't have a different alternative, and no one else in the world does. I'm constantly checking this matter. There's currently nothing else. If we use this tool, we'll save human lives and prevent harm to the economy. If you're not willing to pay the price - I find it bizarre." "What country do we live in? People would rather walk around and infect each other?," Kisch concluded.