Deri: Foreign students will be allowed to enter Israel in next school year

Following professional discussions which were held between experts in the Population and Immigration Authority, the Health Ministry and the Foreign Ministry, it was determined that the entry of foreign students would be approved in accordance with those students meeting the isolation requirements as determined by the Health Ministry.

The approval applies to foreign students in academic institutions, yeshiva students, Masa students, seminary students, Naale students, high school students and pre-army program (mechina) students.



Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said after the decision that "we have been making great efforts to maintain a routine under the limits of the coronavirus era and every decision that is made is made after many serious discussions, out of a desire to allow a routine life while, at the same time, adhering to the strict guidelines of the Health Ministry."



The decision further stipulates that, in accordance with the Health Ministry guidelines, the full responsibility for maintaining and enforcing the isolation guidelines will rest with the head of the educational institution. Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said after the decision that "we have been making great efforts to maintain a routine under the limits of the coronavirus era and every decision that is made is made after many serious discussions, out of a desire to allow a routine life while, at the same time, adhering to the strict guidelines of the Health Ministry."

According to the statement, a letter on the subject will be sent to all relevant parties with instructions on how to act.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri announced in a statement on Wednesday that his ministry will approve the entry into Israel of foreign students who were planning to begin their studies in Israel this coming October.