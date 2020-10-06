The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Designers can create their own font with Wix.com's new design feature

The new feature, called Made For, offers the ability for users to create fonts for their wide range of products, and was built for all types of media and formats.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 17:45
Wix.com, a leading platform for website building and online business management both in Israel and internationally, announced the launch of a new design feature that lets users design their own fonts. 
The new feature, called Made For, offers the ability for users to create fonts for their wide range of products, and was built for all types of media and formats.
 
By using the new design tool, users can create any kind of lettering, from large and wide to grab the attention of readers, to small and narrow, better for smaller and lengthier text. The Made For font feature can be used to control display, text and italics, with each having three weights: Normal, Bold and Extra Bold.

 
Made For is created for everyone: users who are small businesses, organizations, professionals or individuals. 
"Wix is committed to its users and their unique needs, which immediately places such a process on a different scale of complexity," said Hagit Kaufman, VP of Wix's Design Brand.
"Wix's strong design base as a product company has led us to the next stage where all the major technology companies are operating today: custom font design. Progress such as this is no small feat in the design world," Kaufman said.

The choice to launch the feature relates back to Wix's identity, according to a statement, as a company in which design is the essence of the its heart and its working community.
Today, Wix employs over 300 designers who come from a wide range of design background, and there is nothing in the company that is not the result of thought or activity of the company's designers. 


Tags design wix Web Design
