The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Did Benjamin Netanyahu lie about a war with Syria over oil?

Netanyahu reportedly claimed an oil field was discovered in the Golan Heights, potenitally raising tensions with Syria.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
MAY 15, 2020 10:05
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told senior officials in the Likud Party a large-scale conflict with Syria was impending, Channel 13's Chief International Correspondent Nadav Eyal reported Thursday morning.

According to Eyal, the prime minister summoned a senior Likud official after the election, claiming an oil field had been discovered in the Golan Heights. Netanyahu reportedly claimed the discovery would change the region.

The discovery, the prime minister reportedly claimed, was expected to lead to increased tensions with Syria, as the Golan Heights are claimed by the war-torn country since the Six-Day War.

Although Netanyahu's reported claims were false, past reports have made similar claims. In 2015, Globes reported Afek Oil and Gas chief geologist Dr. Yuval Bartov told N12 (then Channel 2) that the field was "a strata which is 350 meters thick and what is important is the thickness and the porosity."

Bartov then continued, telling Globes that "on average in the world strata are 20-30 meters thick, so this is ten times as large as that, so we are talking about significant quantities. The important thing is to know the oil is in the rock and that's what we now know."

According to Eyal, Netanyahu claimed the Energy Ministry became critical due to the geo-strategic significance of the alleged discovery, telling the official the energy portfolio was only offered to him.

During the formation of the cabinet, two senior officials in Likud discovered they were both offered the energy portfolio, with Netanyahu making the same claims concerning an impending war with Syria over the oil fields.

With the growing Iranian presence in the Levantine state following the eradication of ISIS in Syria, tensions rose with the IAF striking pro-Iranian targets in the country, including ones affiliated with Hezbollah.

On Monday, satellite images captured by ImageSat International (ISI) suggested an underground advanced weapons facility was being built at Imam Ali military base in Al-Bukamal, Syria's border area with Iraq.

Satellite images from the area captured May 12 by ISI show bulldozers at the entrance of a 15-foot-wide structure on the northwestern edge of the base, the agency said. Images from April 1 show an excavator and bulldozers near the new construction site.

The length of the constructed tunnel remains unknown, with ISI assessing that the structure will not be significantly long due to the rigid terrain in the region. According to ISI, the tunnel is fit to be used as a storage facility for vehicles carrying advanced missile weaponry and provide shelter to its operators.

It was recently reported the Islamic Republic began reducing its military presence in Syria following numerous airstrikes reportedly carried out by the IAF. Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said last week that the strikes would continue "until we achieve our final goal: driving Iran out of Syria," N13 reported.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Syria
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by