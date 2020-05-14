Did Benjamin Netanyahu lie about a war with Syria over oil?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told senior officials in the Likud Party a large-scale conflict with Syria was impending, Channel 13's Chief International Correspondent Nadav Eyal reported Thursday morning.





According to Eyal, the prime minister summoned a senior Likud official after the election, claiming an oil field had been discovered in the Golan Heights. Netanyahu reportedly claimed the discovery would change the region.





The discovery, the prime minister reportedly claimed, was expected to lead to increased tensions with Syria, as the Golan Heights are claimed by the war-torn country since the Six-Day War.





Although Netanyahu's reported claims were false, past reports have made similar claims. In 2015, Globes reported Afek Oil and Gas chief geologist Dr. Yuval Bartov told N12 (then Channel 2) that the field was "a strata which is 350 meters thick and what is important is the thickness and the porosity."





Bartov then continued, telling Globes that "on average in the world strata are 20-30 meters thick, so this is ten times as large as that, so we are talking about significant quantities. The important thing is to know the oil is in the rock and that's what we now know."





According to Eyal, Netanyahu claimed the Energy Ministry became critical due to the geo-strategic significance of the alleged discovery, telling the official the energy portfolio was only offered to him.





During the formation of the cabinet, two senior officials in Likud discovered they were both offered the energy portfolio, with Netanyahu making the same claims concerning an impending war with Syria over the oil fields.





With the growing Iranian presence in the Levantine state following the eradication of ISIS in Syria, tensions rose with the IAF striking pro-Iranian targets in the country, including ones affiliated with Hezbollah.





On Monday, satellite images captured by ImageSat International (ISI) suggested an underground advanced weapons facility was being built at Imam Ali military base in Al-Bukamal, Syria's border area with Iraq.





Satellite images from the area captured May 12 by ISI show bulldozers at the entrance of a 15-foot-wide structure on the northwestern edge of the base, the agency said. Images from April 1 show an excavator and bulldozers near the new construction site.





The length of the constructed tunnel remains unknown, with ISI assessing that the structure will not be significantly long due to the rigid terrain in the region. According to ISI, the tunnel is fit to be used as a storage facility for vehicles carrying advanced missile weaponry and provide shelter to its operators.



