Dior to launch flagship boutique in Jerusalem's Mamilla Mall

The prestigious Dior brand will open a new flagship store on July 7 at the Mamilla Mall in Jerusalem, Israel Hayom reported.The new location will span an area of 143 square meters, making it the brand's largest boutique in the Middle East and Europe. This is a far cry from its existing branch at the TLV Fashion Mall in Tel Aviv, which is significantly smaller in size.The Jerusalem branch is to be more similar to its Shanghai flagship, which incorporates fashion, lifestyle products and cosmetics, Israel Hayom reported.According to Tami Biton of Dior's Israel public relations team, the Jerusalem location is evidence of the brand's faith in the Israeli market."For the first time in Israel we will sell the brand's jewelry, sunglasses, handbags, wallets, and scarves alongside makeup, hygiene, and perfumes – including Dior's exclusive makeup collection," Biton explained, according to Israel Hayom.The store was originally slated to open in May, Biton said, but the coronavirus pandemic caused the plans to be pushed off to the summer.