The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Discreet Jewish prayer continues on Temple Mount

Temple Mount activists say there were no changes in procedures at the holy site after 1,600 Jewish visitors ascended to mark Tisha Be'av.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 19, 2021 14:02
Orthodox Jews on the Temple Mount (photo credit: MENACHEM SHLOMO)
Orthodox Jews on the Temple Mount
(photo credit: MENACHEM SHLOMO)
Discreet Jewish prayer continued on the Temple Mount Monday morning, following a day of mutual recriminations over the holy site on Sunday.
Several dozen Jewish visitors ascended to the Temple Mount in the morning hours for non-Muslims, including two bride-grooms who are set to get married later in the day, as well as a three-year old with his family ahead of his ritual first haircut, according to Asaf Fried, a spokesman for an association of Temple Mount activist groups.
Rabbi Eliyahu Weber who heads what is called the Temple Mount yeshiva and who visits the site and holds prayer services there every day said that his group of visitors prayed the morning prayer service as usual. 
The rabbi said that the prayer service was conducted discreetly, at a low volume and without any ritual swaying or prostration which is not tolerated by the police, as has been the practice of his group for some time. 
“Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount is so important it cannot even be put into words,” said Weber. 
“The authentic place for Jewish prayer is the Temple Mount. Our forefathers prayer there, King Soloman talks about it, and King Yehoshafat talks about it, the Talmud talks about it, and Maimonides says that primary aspect of prayer is to pray before him in his Temple, that is, the Temple Mount.”
Some 1,600 visitors ascended to the site on Sunday, including some who participated in prayer services and others who sang Israel’s national anthem Hatikva, leading to protests from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, the Palestinian Authority, and the Ra’am Party, a coalition partner.  
The Jerusalem Post previously reported on the return of Jewish prayer to the Temple Mount back in 2019, the practice of Weber and others to pray discreetly at the site in the morning and afternoon, and the police’s new approach of turning a blind eye to such prayer services. 
The status quo enforced until several years ago at the site is that non-Muslim visitation is permitted but only Muslims are allowed to pray. 
The High Court of Justice has ruled that Jews have a legal right to pray on the Temple Mount, but the police used to impose a blanket prohibition on Jewish prayer, citing security concerns that such actions would lead to Arab riots. 
During the tenure of former Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan however, the police softened their attitude to Jewish visitors and did not remove those engaged in small, discreet Jewish prayer services from the site. 
Erdan, who was in office from 2015 to 2020, made several changes to the police personnel in charge, and police procedures, on the Temple Mount. 
Elishama Sandman, another Temple Mount activist, says that there has been no discernible change to the police’s approach to Jewish visitors, and worshippers, since the the new government and the new public security minister Omer Bar-Lev took office. 


Tags Israel Temple Mount jewish
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID variants are here to stay, we must behave accordingly - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by