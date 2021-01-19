Dizengoff Center to grant 'green passports' to visitors as protest

Dizengoff Center in Tel Aviv announced Tuesday in that security staff at the mall will distribute 'green passports' as a form of protest and to poke fun at the supposed absurdity of the government's proposed passports. As part of the joke, visitors to the mall will receive the 'passport' that will allow them to enter all shops, attend events that will take place at the mall, and receive an 'exemption' from quarantine protocols. Dizengoff Center said they wish to become the 'greenest' venue around Tel Aviv. The press release from the center further added that no vaccination will be needed in order to attain the passport. “To align with the fantasy worlds that have taken over the realities of our lives, we have decided that as an organization that encourages science fiction culture, we can not fail to take part in the celebration of the absurdity. Of course, we oppose any discriminatory move [by the government] with the promotion of the [real] green passport."
