The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Djibouti: Ties with Israel only after peace gesture to Palestinians

"We take issue with the Israeli government because they’re denying Palestinians their inalienable rights."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 11:57
Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh is seen at the opening of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 9, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI)
Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh is seen at the opening of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 9, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI)
Djibouti will not establish official ties with Israel without progress towards peace with the Palestinians, the African Muslim state's President Ismail Omar Guelleh said.
Guelleh said in an interview with French publication The Africa Report this week that "the conditions aren't ripe."
"We take issue with the Israeli government because they’re denying Palestinians their inalienable rights," he said. "All we ask that the government do is make one gesture of peace, and we will make 10 in return. But I’m afraid they’ll never do that."
Guelleh added that his country does not have an issue with Jews or Israeli people more broadly.
The president pointed out that Israelis come to his country to do business, and citizens of Djibouti have been permitted to travel to Israel for the past 25 years.
Djibouti is one of several African countries that had been named as likely to normalize relations with Israel following the Abraham Accords.
One country with which progress has been made is Niger, according to a senior Israeli diplomatic source with knowledge of the efforts to have more countries establish diplomatic ties with Israel.
Though there has been talk of Pakistan joining the ranks recently, any contact with Israel recently has been through a third party, and the source said he did not see it as serious.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry rejected talk of recognizing Israel as "baseless speculation" in a statement released Tuesday evening.
"The prime minister has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel," a spokesman stated.
The comments came over a week after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he faced pressure from unnamed countries to establish relations with Israel, but he would not consider it.
Pakistani passports say in them: "This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel."


Tags Israel Palestinians pakistan Djibouti
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo 2020 brought us COVID-19, but it also brought a new Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by