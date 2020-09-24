Does El Al have a new direction? Questions raised about new owner

El Al's new owner, 26-year-old Eli Rozenberg, was challenged on Wednesday by El Al’s lawyer Avigdor Klagsbald, who argued that the young yeshiva student is acting as a front for his father, US businessman Kenny Rozenberg. If true, this would be in violation of the requirement that stipulates the national airline be owned by a citizen of this country, and might mean that the airline’s license will be revoked. Klagsbald sent the letter to Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Communications Minister Dudi Amsalem as they are the authorities who must approve handing over control of the airline to young Mr. Rozenberg via his company, Kanfei Nesharim (Eagles’ Wings). The attorney argued in the letter that the elder Rozenberg is the real owner behind his son, and that the usage of the young man is a "false facade" meant to bypass Israeli law. While the young Rozenberg is an Israeli citizen, he claimed in the letter, his address in official records is still an American one. The letter arrives after the younger Rozenberg purchased 42.9% of El Al’s stocks for NIS 359 million ($103 million). During the same sale, the state of Israel bought 14% of the stocks for the sum of NIS 115 m. ($33 m.). The previous controllers of the company, vice-chairwoman Tami Mozes- Borovitz and her husband Oded Borovitz, did not buy a single stock, The Marker reported on Thursday. The report also claimed the elder Rozenberg was given special aid by Rabbi Pinchas Abuhatzera, a well-known figure in the Jewish world, to close the El Al deal. Abuhaztera is no stranger to the world of business, being worth NIS 1.3 billion ($374 m.) himself, the report claimed. The sale was needed to cover the airline’s considerable losses, which it took on during the unexpected halt in air travel it has suffered during the coronavirus pandemic. Regev publicly vowed to save the airline, which is partly why the state made the decision to buy shares in it. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });KLAGSBALD FURTHER accused the elder Rozenberg of having a record of presenting false data in his other American dealings. Centers Plan for Healthy Living (CPHL), a New York-based nursing home chain he owns, agreed to pay $1.65 million to US authorities two years ago after it was alleged that the company filed false claims to defraud the State of New York. The letter includes the claim that the Israeli firm representing the younger Rozenberg was fully aware it was using him as a front and didn't even know his true age, believing him to be 19 years of age and not 26. "Knafaim [the previous owners of El Al] did not take kindly to this ‘trick’" the lawyer wrote in his letter, "and so ended all dealings.” The letter also includes the claim that the money used to buy the stocks was a present from the elder Rozenberg to his son and that, should more money be needed, the father will provide it, not his son, the alleged owner of the airline. Klagsbald requested an urgent meeting with the ministers being addressed, warning that the airline will not be able to operate if owned by a foreign national against Israeli law. It is unclear what is expected to happen now, since the sale already took place last Thursday. Is Rozenfeld expected to save El Al from bankruptcy and then politely hand over the reins to Knafaim after it didn’t even buy any stocks in an attempt to save the airline? El Al is not the only national airline in need of aid during COVID-19 – so did Air France, for example – but the Israeli company traditionally benefits from its high status in the eyes of the public and policy makers. Its pilots union resisted previous attempts to cut member’s salaries, which are significantly higher than pilots in other airlines; top El Al executives enjoy high salaries as well. Critics of the current efforts to save the airline point to these irregularities and ask: What is the point of pumping public money to save the national airline if, six months or a year down the road, it would have the same norms and the same owners? While the world is hoping for a coronavirus vaccine, there is no assurance that the international flight market will reach its former level of profits in the space of a year or two, even if one should be announced today.