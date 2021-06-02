The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Does Israel really need a president?

Most people need a parent figure of some kind, which is why Queen Elizabeth has remained so popular in Britain. To Jewish communities abroad, the president of Israel is the closest thing to royalty.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JUNE 2, 2021 15:36
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog , Photis Photiu of Cyprus, President Reuven Rivlin and Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Terens Nicolaos Quick. (photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog , Photis Photiu of Cyprus, President Reuven Rivlin and Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Terens Nicolaos Quick.
(photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)
Even when there is not a presidential election, the question posed every now again by legislators, journalists and members of the wider public is: “Does Israel really need a President?”
As someone who has met and written about every president from Ephraim Katzir onwards, my answer is a definite yes, particularly because the position is apolitical.
So the next question is: Why then, have the overwhelming majority of Israel’s presidents been politicians before being elected by the Knesset?
The answer is simple. The president is apolitical in terms of favoring any particular party or parties, but is not apolitical when it comes to defending Israel’s interests in the world. A perfect example in the current climate are the many conversations that President Reuven Rivlin has had with presidents of other countries in relation to the allegations of war crimes against Israel that have reached the International Criminal Court. It is important that leaders of other countries understand and agree with Israel’s right to defend herself against aggression. Rivlin has made public statements on this issue, spoken to other presidents on the phone or via Zoom and has even made emergency trips abroad to present Israel’s case on a face-to-face basis.
On a local level, because he served as Knesset Speaker, and before that on various Knesset committees and as a minister, he is familiar with many issues affecting different segments of Israeli society, and he also knows who to call when problems need to be solved.
Much of this is not reported in the media, but the president is somehow regarded as the father of the nation in a way that the prime minister, regardless of which party he or she might represent, could never be universally accepted.
Most people need a parent figure of some kind, which is why Queen Elizabeth has remained so popular in Britain, and why organizations and institutions make every effort to have their milestone events celebrated at the President’s Residence, or at the very least have the president grace their functions.
To Jewish communities abroad, the president of Israel is the closest thing to royalty. An example was a large delegation from Australia that was led by a rabbi during the tenure of Shimon Peres. The rabbi recited the blessing said in the presence of kings, explaining that since Israel no longer has a monarch, the president is the next best thing.
When presidents of Israel travel abroad, the itinerary almost invariably includes a meeting with representatives of the Jewish community, or a mega event to which the Jewish world at large is invited. There are never any spare seats. The people want to see the president of Israel, to be photographed with him and to shake his hand.
I once quipped to Shimon Peres that even if he would charge a symbolic fee, he could make a lot of money for Israel from all the photos for which he agreed to pose.
It’s not only Jews to whom a president of Israel is important. When Chaim Herzog, the father of the new President-elect Isaac Herzog, visited Poland in May, 1992, he met with members of the Association of Polish Righteous Gentiles. As people who had saved Jews, they were very keen to meet with a man who as an officer in the British Army had been among the liberators of Bergen-Belsen. The Polish rescuers wanted to meet a Jewish rescuer.
Six years earlier, Herzog had been the first president of Israel to visit what was then West Germany, and had insisted on going to Bergen-Belsen and reciting Yizkor, the memorial prayer for the dead, in order to heighten awareness of Holocaust history. When he was in Poland, he visited Auschwitz for the same reason, and unveiled a stone memorial from Jerusalem.
When the prime minister of Israel makes a statement about existential threats or antisemitism, it is taken in its political, partisan context, whereas when the president of the state speaks on the same subjects, it is accepted that he is speaking on behalf of the whole nation.
When something of great national importance needs to be said publicly abroad, it’s more often the president, and not the prime minister who says it.
For instance, few people believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sincere when he talks about peace with the Palestinians, whereas President Rivlin is believed, because from day one, he has repeatedly said both in Israel and abroad that Israelis and Palestinians are not doomed to live together, but destined to live together. He also draws frequent attention to the fact that his father translated the Quran and other Islamic literature into Hebrew well before the establishment of the State of Israel, indicating that the Rivlin family had good relations with the Arab community, something that continues to this day. In fact, President Rivlin from time-to -time telephones Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and vice versa, whereas Netanyahu would find it difficult to pursue such a relationship.
On the Christian front, with the help of the Government Press Office, Rivlin meets annually with a very large delegation of mostly Evangelical Christian broadcasters from around the globe, who individually and collectively enable him to convey Israel’s message to literally hundreds of millions of people worldwide. The enthusiasm with which these broadcasters greet the president, has to be seen to be believed, especially at a time when antisemitism is so prevalent in so many countries including those which have good relations with Israel.
The president is a diplomat, arbiter, promoter of good causes, and involved on many levels with the army, the intelligence service, industry, education, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, sports, people with special needs, civilian national service, Arab affairs, Diaspora relations and so much more, including many things to which the prime minister cannot devote time and attention, but which often need to penetrate public consciousness.
Last week, when the Foreign Ministry hosted a farewell for Rivlin, he was hailed as President-Diplomat. That, in a sense, said it all.
Isaac Herzog has experience in all of the above and more, and is therefore the right man at the right time.


Tags isaac herzog israeli presidential election Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Going global: UAE-Israel business conference to be streamed live

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by