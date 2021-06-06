Dog seeks help to rescue his 75-year-old owner

A dog named Stich came to the aid of his 75-year-old owner on Sunday after the man collapsed in his house in Herzliya after taking a mix of painkillers that caused him to lose consciousness, N12 news reported.
Binyamin Yaakov, the man in distress, had ingested the painkillers to alleviate his severe back pain and after he collapsed, Stich seemingly understood the predicament of his owner and scampered outdoors for help.
Luckily, the front gate to Yaakov's house was open and the dog managed to go out into the street to attract attention. After several people gathered around the dog, Stich led them to Yaakov, who was lying unconscious on the floor. Passersby called emergency services and Yaakov was rushed to Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv for treatment.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}