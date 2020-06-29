Donald Trump Square fountain turned blood red in protest of annexation

Petah Tikva mayor Rami Greenberg ordered security camera footage from the scene to be collected and for a complaint to be filed against the vandals.

"The vandalization of public property is a nefarious act, which must be ripped out by its roots," said Greenberg. "We as a municipality will act to exhaust all proceedings against the vandals, in both the criminal and civil spheres. As we have practiced until today, every person who graffitis who we can find, we will take care to file complaints against him with the police even civil suits, in order to place upon him the financial damages caused by the destruction they sowed on public property."

The incident came as International Negotiators and special advisers to the president Avi Berkowitz and Scott Leith of the US National Security Council arrived in Israel , ahead of the earliest date on which a vote on annexing parts of the West Bank is expected to be brought to Knesset, July 1.