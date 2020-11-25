Dozens attend funerals of IDF personnel who died in aviation accident

Corporal Lihu Ben-Bassa, 19, and Itay Zaiden, 42, were laid to rest on Wednesday, with family members, IDF officials and dozens of people attending the funerals and paying their respects to the young soldier and IAF instructor who tragically died in an aircraft crash near Beersheba on Tuesday.Ben-Bassa was buried at the military cemetery in Rishon Lezion, while Zaiden was laid to rest at Kibbutz Shoval in southern Israel, where he lived with his family. The commander of Ben-Bassa's squadron, an unnamed major, eulogized the young soldier who was only four months into his training program at the IAF, saying that "flying was his dream." He added that "his commanders described an ethical, family-oriented and peaceful person, who felt true commitment and pride in what he did." Mentioning Zaiden, the unnamed major said that Ben-Bassa "adored Zaiden," adding that "we now have two new heroes to show us the way forward." Commander of the IDF Aviation School Col. Yuval Harel also attended Ben-Bassa's funeral and mentioned the special connection that Ben-Bassa and Zaiden had. "Your friends said that during your last flight [with Zaiden] he gave you a fatherly hug. It all seemed to be going in the right direction until the accident happened." Addressing Ben-Bassa's parents, Harel added that "we're trying to understand what happened. We currently have more questions than answers, but I promise you that we'll find out everything." Ben-Bassa's father, Shlomi, teared up while trying to say goodbye from his son.
"When you were five years old you broke your leg and barely noticed it. At that early stage you already learned how to overcome every difficulty quickly and set an example ever since. But this time, fate triumphed. What did you think about during your last moments? Did you suffer?," he exclaimed."You will continue to live in every cell of my body," he added. As per a request by Zaiden's family, the press didn't attend his funeral. Lior Reizer, a close friend of the family, spoke on their behalf. "Itay was a close friend, the best of the best, a family guy and a person that always brought everyone together. He was a person whose charisma and humanity were simply wonderful," he told Israel Hayom. The tragic incident took place on Tuesday, when Ben-Bassa and Zaiden took off from the IAF flight school at Hatzerim Airbase in their two-seat Grob G-120 "Snunit" ("Swallow") aircraft. Shortly after taking off, the two crashed near Kibbutz Mishmar Hanegev and were pronounced dead by Magen David Adom paramedics on the scene. Defense Minister Benny Gantz sent his condolences to the families of the two men killed and vowed that the IDF "will do everything to investigate the incident and draw the necessary conclusions. This is a serious accident that has inflicted a heavy toll on us." Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.