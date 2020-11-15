Dozens of academics oppose new controversial Yad Vashem chair

World renowned Jewish historian Deborah Lipstadt together with nearly 160 academics, historians, museum curators, Holocaust survivors and others have signed a petition opposing the appointment of Effi Eitam as the new chairman of Yad Vashem. Eitam is a former IDF general and right-wing politician who has made comments in the past endorsing ethnic cleansing and in favor of blocking Israeli Arab participation in the Israeli political system. He has however been selected by Higher Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin to fill the role of Yad Vashem chairman which will soon be vacated by current chairman Avner Shalev. The 158 assorted historians, curators and Holocaust experts noted in their petition that Yad Vashem, declared goal is “not only documentation, research and education but also prevention - of barbarity and future acts of genocide,” and that the institution’s International School for Holocaust Studies aims to combat “antisemitism racism and exclusion” within society at large.“This urgent mission - to encourage civil society to actively watch, involve and intervene wherever racism and hatred threaten religious, ethnic or other groups and communities - is now at risk of being handed over to the outspoken right-wing extremist and historically illiterate politician Effi Eitam,” wrote the petitioners. “We are shocked by this outrageous proposal and protest against it in the strongest possible terms. Eitam’s hateful rhetoric towards Israeli Arabs and Palestinians stands in opposition to the stated mission of Yad Vashem. “Appointing Effi Eitam as Chair of Yad Vashem would turn an internationally respected institution devoted to the documentation of crimes against humanity and the pursuit of human rights into a mockery and a disgrace.”
Along with Lipstadt, the signatories include Chief Curator of the Core Exhibition at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw Professor Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett; Chief Curator of the new permanent exhibition of the Jewish Museum Berlin in Germany Cilly Kugelmann; Executive Director of the World Society of Czestochowa Jews and their Descendants Lea Sigiel-Wolinetz; along with numerous academics and historians from prestigious universities around the world. Lipstadt herself posted the petition to her Facebook page, stating simply "Outrageous." EItam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.