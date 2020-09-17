East Jerusalem woman recruited by Hezbollah and Iranian Quds Force

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Thursday that it has cracked an Iranian and Hezbollah cell trying to recruit Palestinians and Israeli Arabs to perpetrate terror attacks inside Israel.One of the suspects, apprehended by the Shin Bet, is Yasmin Jabar, an Arab resident of Jerusalem's Old City who works at the National Library at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The Shin Bet said that she was recruited by Iran's Quds Force, the branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps responsible for oversees operations.According to the security agency, Hezbollah organized conventions for young Palestinians in Lebanon, Turkey and other countries in order to target potential recruits from Israel and the West Bank. The purpose of the recruitment was to form cells that could be used to collect intelligence and perpetrate terror attacks.Jabar was identified by Hezbollah operatives during her participation in a conference in 2015. She was given a code-name to disguise her identity. During a 2016 trip to Lebanon, operatives from Hezbollah and the Quds Force introduced Jabar to a senior operative in the unit who is known to have been involved in recruitment in Israel for terror activities.After being recruited, Jabar was in contact with a handler through codded messages on social media platforms and met with operatives in Turkey.At these meetings, it was made clear to Jabar that her job was to recruit more operatives in Israel who would form a terror cell under her leadership. It was made clear to her that she should especially try to recruit women because they are able to move more freely throughout the country.A few acquaintances of Jabar from Jerusalem and Ramallah were also held on similar suspicions, among them a resident of Turkey originally from Ramallah, who was later exposed as Jabar's contact person in the terrorist organization.Charges against Jabar and her handler will be filled in the coming days.The Shin Bet said that the investigation exposed a number of ways through which Hezbollah operates including their use of coded messages on social media platforms, hosting conferences around the world for recruitment purposes and the use of fake names by operatives to avoid being associated with Hezbollah .A senior official in the Shin Bet said that the agency "will continue to act determinedly to prevent terror and spying from Iran and Hezbollah.”