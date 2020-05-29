Eastern European medical interns seek to become doctors in Israel

Part of the 'Israel Experience,' the Jewish Agency's subsidiary company for education, the program brings doctors from Eastern Europe and integrates them into all institutions requiring their skills, including the IDF and hospitals around the country.

Since its inception, over 700 doctors have graduated from the program, which also allows them to practice medicine in Israel provided they pass the appropriate licensing exams. According to the press release, the program mantains an average success rate of 98%.

Earlier this week, Rambam Hospital in Haifa celebrated the the completion of the 12th session of the program in which graduation certificates were awarded by CEO of 'The Israeli Experience,' Amos Hermon, and Dr. Avi Weissman, Rambam Deputy chief of staff to the 58 graduates of the current program.

One of the interns who received his certification, Sergey Hartsov, said that "the experience [in the program] was amazing. In addition to the medical innovation[s] we were exposed to here, we also toured and learned about Israeli culture and character. We are already eager to integrate into the medical system."

Dr. Weissman noted the success of the program at Rambam Hospital, in which he said in that "this is the 12th course at Rambam, and despite the difficulties due to the Coronavirus, the participants showed a great deal of seriousness and investment in their studies, despite the hard conditions. I know that these are top notch participants and am convinced that they will be able to integrate into the Israeli health system in a variety of medical professions. I hope to see the best of them here in our hospital too"

Amos Hermon concluded the certification ceremony, remarking that "To date, we have brought hundreds of doctors to Israel. I hope that all the medical providers will enable us to increase the number of participants in face of the great challenges facing the Israeli health system and the severe shortage of young doctors".