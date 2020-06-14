Eduard Shyfrin wins children’s book award

Ukrainian Jewish businessman and author Eduard Shyfrin has received the Independent Press 2020 Distinguished Favorite award for Travels with Sushi in the Land of the Mind, a children’s book that introduces young readers ages 12 and up to quantum physics and classic morality through a journey to another universe.The book is based on stories that Shyfrin created for his grandchildren, and follows the adventures of young Aaron and Stella, siblings who are transported to the Land of the Mind, a fantasy kingdom based on mathematical principles and quantum physics. Travels with Sushi introduces children to positive values such as hope and courage and helps them deal with fear, indifference and pride. Shyfrin says that the best way to teach children morals and good character traits is by wrapping them in an exciting story. “We don’t know what our children will become. Our duty is to give them a wider view of life, to introduce them to ideas of God, of science and knowledge, of good moral qualities, and then they will be better equipped to find their way in life.”The book is accompanied by pen and ink illustrations by Tomislav Tomic, a Croatian illustrator and artist.