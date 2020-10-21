Education and health ministries spar as corona cabinet prepares to meet

On Wednesday, as the coronavirus cabinet prepared to meet, the final neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo in Jerusalem was removed from the list of red cities and neighborhoods that were put under strict lockdown regulations because of high rates of infection.





Lockdowns on all Israeli cities and all other Jerusalem neighborhoods

were removed Tuesday

by a declaration from the ministerial committee and a joint message from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry as the infection rate dropped.





The run-up to the coronavirus cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon was marked by disputes and a lack of clarity between the Health Ministry and the

Education Ministry

over the opening of schools.